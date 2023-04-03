Jon Gosselin Celebrates 46th Birthday By DJing After Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Kate Comes To An End
Jon Gosselin is more than halfway over the hill!
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 2, to show off how he was spending his 46th birthday after wrapping up a tumultuous 14-year custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.
"It’s my birthday today!! #ariesseason," Jon captioned the photo of himself DJing in Reading, Penn., before adding in the comments section, "Thank you for all the Birthday wishes!!! I greatly appreciate all of them 🤙🏼."
Taking to the turntables seems to be the former reality star's way of celebrating as he spun the hits after announcing his legal battle with his former wife was officially over. "Music makes everything better," he recently wrote below a video of himself DJing at a local club.
On Tuesday, March 28, Jon revealed to the public that he had received his final child support payment from Kate, whom he split from in 2009, for twins Mady and Cara, 21, and 18-year-old sextuplets — Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Collin.
"I felt like I've been under a microscope my whole life. I was always afraid to make a move — in business or any kind of life decision," the former TLC star said in a recent interview. "It would be like I can't do this thing without having to renegotiate child support or I can't do that thing because Kate's going to bring it in court and try and make me look bad. There were constant accusations flying around."
After calling it quits on his 10-year marriage, Jon has put his entire focus on his children, new love and new career.
"Right now I'm dating someone and working and DJing, it'll be summer soon so hopefully I'll pick up some more DJ work," he continued. "But I'm starting to write down my goals and dreams because during all the Kate stuff I couldn't really plan anything ... you never knew what she was going to do."