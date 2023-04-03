Jon Gosselin Celebrates 46th Birthday By DJing After Bitter Custody Battle With Ex Kate Comes To An End

"It’s my birthday today!! #ariesseason," Jon captioned the photo of himself DJing in Reading, Penn., before adding in the comments section, "Thank you for all the Birthday wishes!!! I greatly appreciate all of them 🤙🏼."

Taking to the turntables seems to be the former reality star's way of celebrating as he spun the hits after announcing his legal battle with his former wife was officially over. "Music makes everything better," he recently wrote below a video of himself DJing at a local club.