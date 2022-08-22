Jon Gosselin DJs In Atlantic City As Trust Fund Battle With Ex-Wife Kate Heats Up
Jon Gosselin spent his weekend spinning the hits! As his feud with ex-wife Kate Gosselin continues to make headlines, the former Jon & Kate Plus Eight star took to Instagram on Sunday, August 21, to share a snap from his recent DJ gig, which took place on the boardwalk in Atlantic City.
"Had a lot of fun spinning on the beach," the former reality star wrote alongside a photo of him at the DJ booth while people on the boardwalk danced.
"I am so glad to see you happy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan praised the father-of-eight as another penned, "Love that place looks like you had a lot of fun!!! ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, Jon recently called out the mother of his children — with whom he shares 21-year-old twin daughters Cara and Maddy, as well as sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah,18 — for taking $100,000 out of their children's trust funds for her own use, though she claimed she had to in order to survive.
"It's disgusting and it's morally wrong," the Couples Therapy star declared of Kate taking money from their children. "Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back - but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made."
"You can't just live off your kids' money," Jon noted. "It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children' s money when she's actually been stealing from them - she's a hypocrite. There's been no remorse from her at all."
Jon and the Dancing With the Stars alum, who were married from 1999 until 2009, went head to head in court over the matter. A judge sided with the DJ, citing that the evidence provided "does not support mother's argument that her earning capacity is zero," adding, "if these truly were loans, there should be evidence of repayments sometime in the future."