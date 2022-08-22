Jon Gosselin DJs In Atlantic City As Trust Fund Battle With Ex-Wife Kate Heats Up

"I am so glad to see you happy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan praised the father-of-eight as another penned, "Love that place looks like you had a lot of fun!!! ❤️."

As OK! previously reported, Jon recently called out the mother of his children — with whom he shares 21-year-old twin daughters Cara and Maddy, as well as sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah,18 — for taking $100,000 out of their children's trust funds for her own use, though she claimed she had to in order to survive.