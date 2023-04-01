Jon Gosselin Hopes His Family 'Will Start To Heal' Now That Legal Battles With Ex Kate Are Over

Former Jon and Kate Plus Eight star Jon Gosselin hopes for a new beginning with his estranged kids now that the family’s legal battles have been settled.

The father-of-eight has had a strained relationship with six of his children after he went through a rocky divorce from their mom, Kate Gosselin, in 2009. Since then, the former couple have endured a series of lawsuits regarding their children. Jon recently told a news outlet that he and Kate signed termination agreements ending their last two open cases — he hopes that it will allow his family to "start to heal."