Jon Gosselin Celebrates End Of 14-Year Custody Battle With DJing Gig: 'Music Makes Everything Better'

On Tuesday, March 28, the 45-year-old admitted to feeling "euphoric" that the years-long legal drama was officially finished after receiving his final child support payment from his estranged ex. Although he noted that Kate still owed him arrears at the time, he chose to forgive the debts so that he could "be done with it" and move on.

"I felt like I've been under a microscope my whole life. I was always afraid to make a move — in business or any kind of life decision," he explained in the interview. "It would be like I can't do this thing without having to renegotiate child support or I can't do that thing because Kate's going to bring it in court and try and make me look bad. There were constant accusations flying around."