Jon Gosselin 'Euphoric' After Receiving Final Child Support Payment From Ex Kate After Grueling 14-Year Custody Battle: 'It Is Finally Over'

"It's been 14 years of court and now it is finally over," he spilled to the outlet. "Domestic Relations wanted to have a hearing, which they do every three years to reevaluate income and I just called my attorney and said 'Please, let's just put this to bed.'"

"So we've both signed termination agreements over the two remaining open child support cases, which means it's done. It's over," he explained, noting that Kate had still owed him arrears at the time, but he forgave them "because I just want to be done with it."