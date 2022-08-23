Kate Gosselin DENIES She Stole Money From Kids, States Ex Jon Owes Over $130,000 In Child Support

"Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin," he attorney Richard J. Puleo stated. "He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered."

The former reality stars share eight kids: 21-year-old twins Cara and Maddy, as well as 18-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah. At the moment, all but Hannah and Collin reside with Kate.