Jon Gosselin 'Had No Control' Over 'Children's Upbringing' Compared To Ex-Wife Kate, Spills Source

Jon and Kate Gosselin raised their eight children in front of the cameras, and even after their long-running series came to an end, their lives are still looked at under a microscope by online sleuths and fans itching to comment on their family.

Having had enough of the public interest, the patriarchs' daughter Mady recently clapped back at trolls trying to weigh in on things they know nothing about — and watching the famous offspring's reaction seemed to open her dad's eyes to their unusual reality.