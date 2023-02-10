Jon Gosselin 'Had No Control' Over 'Children's Upbringing' Compared To Ex-Wife Kate, Spills Source
Jon and Kate Gosselin raised their eight children in front of the cameras, and even after their long-running series came to an end, their lives are still looked at under a microscope by online sleuths and fans itching to comment on their family.
Having had enough of the public interest, the patriarchs' daughter Mady recently clapped back at trolls trying to weigh in on things they know nothing about — and watching the famous offspring's reaction seemed to open her dad's eyes to their unusual reality.
"Seeing Mady dealing with this is difficult for Jon because he learned, despite his best efforts, he had no control regarding his children’s upbringing and very little power over TLC lawyers and his children’s mother, Kate," an insider told a news outlet after Jon and Kate announced they were divorcing in 2009.
Though the beginning of Jon & Kate Plus 8 documented a chaotic yet happy family, the tides quickly turned when the now-exes' relationship hit multiple rough patches. And after going their separate ways following a decade of marriage, the TLC series renamed the show Kate Plus 8.
As their children entered adulthood, they began opening up about what they have endured having had their lives plastered on the small screen.
Most recently, Mady spoke out about their situation in a TikTok posted earlier this month to make the public aware that they are not entitled to details about her life.
“I’ve been getting hate mail since I was 6, but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. Learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness," the college student began. “The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.”
Mady added that "perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars" is "extremely harmful, as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers."
The college student then offered an update on her siblings, declaring they are all "amazing people" who are smart, kind, funny, stylish and "driven students" that are "working hard."
InTouch Weekly spoke to a source about Jon's revelation.