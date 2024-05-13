OK Magazine
Kate Gosselin Celebrates 4 of Her Sextuplets on Their 20th Birthdays in Rare Photo, Leaves Out Collin and Hannah: 'Who Feels Old?'

May 13 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Kate and Jon Gosselin's kids are all grown up!

The matriarch, 49, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12, to share a rare photo of four of her sextuplets with her ex-husband, 47, to celebrate their 20th birthdays on Friday, May 10. However, Collin and Hannah were noticeably absent due to the family rift.

"No more teenagers in this house!" Kate wrote alongside a shot of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel smiling while gathered around a chocolate cake adorned with a candy version of a giant pickle and red jalapeños.

"Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE," she continued in the caption.

The Dancing With the Stars alum's apparent snub of two of her kiddos comes after years of estrangement. Despite the rift, Jon also paid tribute to his entire brood for the big milestone.

"I can't believe they're 20 either," the DJ replied to a fan during a recent Instagram Live. "I wished all my kids happy birthday publicly."

Hannah took to her own Instagram account to share a new photo of herself alongside the caption, "Made you look, twice. #20thbirthday."

"Happy 20th!!!! Daughter. [Love] u," Jon — who also shares Mady and Cara, 23, with Kate — wrote in the comments section.

Kate Gosselin
The patriarch, who split from the registered nurse in 2009, recently revealed that Hannah and Collin bunk with him, but he doesn't see them as much nowadays because of how busy they are at college.

"Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house," Jon said in a recent interview. "They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day they're in my house, and then the next day they're not."

Tension within the family arose in 2016 when the mother-of-eight had Collin admitted to a treatment facility after claiming he had multiple behavioral outbursts despite the young boy claiming he did not have any problems.

Jon defended his son and requested primary custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018. In the aftermath, the disc jockey was pushed out by the remaining four sextuplets, who sided with Kate.

"He has high hopes that as soon as they are all out of the house and Kate can no longer push her agenda, he can begin to rebuild a relationship," a source claimed. "He realizes it will take time, but he will do everything to make up for lost years together."

E! News conducted the interview with Jon.

