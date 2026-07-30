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Jon Stewart Encourages Kaitlan Collins to Retaliate With Insults Against Donald Trump on 'The Daily Show'

Photo of Jon Stewart and Kaitlan Collins.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Jon Stewart urged Kaitlan Collins to mock Donald Trump during a comedy bit.

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July 30 2026, Published 6:28 a.m. ET

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Jon Stewart tried to hand Kaitlan Collins a Trump-style comeback. She did not take the bait.

Collins appeared on The Daily Show July 27 just days after President Donald Trump targeted her during his White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech. The CNN chief White House correspondent had received the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure earlier that night for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2025 Oval Office visit.

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Image of Kaitlan Collins responded calmly after Donald Trump mocked her appearance.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Kaitlan Collins responded calmly after Donald Trump mocked her appearance.

Trump used part of his remarks to call the award “fake,” complain that Collins does not smile, and mock her appearance. Collins told Stewart she was “not surprised” by the insults.

“It’s really not about me, and I don’t want it to be about my reaction,” Collins said. “I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us.”

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Jon Stewart Suggests a Role-Play

Image of Jon Stewart joked about Donald Trump's appearance during the exchange.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Jon Stewart joked about Donald Trump's appearance during the exchange.

Stewart said he appreciated Collins’ answer, but wanted to test another approach.

“What if we could make it about you and the way you behave?” he asked. “What if you took a page out of his book? I’ve come up with a little role-play.”

“Oh God,” Collins replied. “I’m really nervous about this.”

Stewart cast himself as Collins reporting from the Oval Office and assigned Collins the role of Trump. Then he modeled what it might sound like if she questioned the president in his own style.

“Hey, Tubs,” Stewart said. “You look pretty today. The Big Beautiful Bill took a million children off of food assistance. Why are your hands so f---ed-up?”

The audience laughed and cheered as Collins stayed silent.

“I didn’t say it would work!” Stewart said.

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Kaitlan Collins Keeps Her Approach

Image of Kaitlan Collins declined to engage in Jon Stewart's Oval Office role-play.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

Kaitlan Collins declined to engage in Jon Stewart's Oval Office role-play.

Collins did not appear eager to adopt the bit.

“I think I’ll keep it the way it is,” she said.

She told Stewart she has used the same approach throughout her years covering Trump: avoid the personal exchange and return to the reporting.

“I’ve never gotten in a back-and-forth with him,” Collins said. “I’ve always brought it back to the question.”

She said Trump often reacts poorly when challenged on policy or strategy, including the Iran war.

Image of The CNN correspondent recalled Donald Trump criticizing her before questions.
Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE

The CNN correspondent recalled Donald Trump criticizing her before questions.

“I think he does surround himself with people who praise him or laugh at his jokes,” Collins said.

Sometimes, she added, the criticism starts before she asks anything.

“There have been moments where I’ve gone into the Oval Office, when I’m on behalf of the TV pool, and I haven’t even asked a question yet, and he starts criticizing me,” Collins said. “So it’s not even always just about the questions. Sometimes it’s just my presence in the room.”

“Jesus,” Stewart responded.

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