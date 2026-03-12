Donald Trump, 79, Admits He Fell Asleep While Planning Attack on Iran as Health Rumors Swirl
During a campaign rally in Hebron, Ky., on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump admitted he was "falling asleep" while his military advisers presented him with a list of potential names for a war with Iran.
Trump described a high-level meeting in which generals and officials discussed the codename for the conflict.
“They gave me a list of names to choose [from]. ‘Sir, you could pick the name you’d like, sir.’ I said, ‘The name of what?’ ‘The name of the attack on Iran, sir,’" Trump told the crowd.
Donald Trump Admits to Falling Asleep While Discussing Iran War
“And they gave me, like, 20 names, and I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them. Then I see ‘Epic Fury.’ I said, ‘I like that name. I like that name,” he admitted.
Trump previously dismissed reports of him nodding off in other meetings by claiming he was merely "closing his eyes" because the proceedings were "boring."
Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has been recorded appearing to fall asleep or fighting sleep during several high-profile public events.
Donald Trump Dismisses the Sleeping Claims
While critics have used these moments to question his stamina at age 79, Trump and his aides have generally dismissed the claims, citing "boredom" or a simple habit of closing his eyes while listening.
During the inaugural meeting of the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., footage showed Trump's head nodding as world leaders, including former British PM Tony Blair, spoke.
Multiple reports from The New York Times and CNN described Trump closing his eyes for 10-15 seconds at a time while various cabinet members delivered remarks.
In November 2025, The Washington Post analyzed video feeds showing the president appearing to struggle with fatigue for nearly 20 minutes during an announcement regarding weight-loss drug prices.
That same month, Trump appeared to nod off during a ceremony with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Democratic Party has used recent footage of Trump appearing drowsy to mock him as the "Commander-in-Sleep.”
'The Nodfather'
Frequent Trump foil California Gov. Gavin Newsom has dubbed the POTUS “The Nodfather” and “Dozy Don” on his viral social media posts.
Biographer Michael Wolff noted that White House staff are in a "low-level panic" over his tendency to doze off during critical briefings and then get angry when caught.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, has repeatedly expressed concern over Trump's "excessive daytime somnolence."
He noted multiple instances of the president nodding off during public meetings and stated that these moments are "not normal" and "need to be evaluated."