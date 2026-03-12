or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump, 79, Admits He Fell Asleep While Planning Attack on Iran as Health Rumors Swirl 

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump admitted to nodding off during the planning of the Iran attack.

March 12 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a campaign rally in Hebron, Ky., on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump admitted he was "falling asleep" while his military advisers presented him with a list of potential names for a war with Iran.

Trump described a high-level meeting in which generals and officials discussed the codename for the conflict.

“They gave me a list of names to choose [from]. ‘Sir, you could pick the name you’d like, sir.’ I said, ‘The name of what?’ ‘The name of the attack on Iran, sir,’" Trump told the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CalltoActivism/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Admits to Falling Asleep While Discussing Iran War

image of Donald Trump frequently falls asleep in meetings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently falls asleep in meetings.

“And they gave me, like, 20 names, and I’m like, falling asleep. I didn’t like any of them. Then I see ‘Epic Fury.’ I said, ‘I like that name. I like that name,” he admitted.

Trump previously dismissed reports of him nodding off in other meetings by claiming he was merely "closing his eyes" because the proceedings were "boring."

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has been recorded appearing to fall asleep or fighting sleep during several high-profile public events.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Dismisses the Sleeping Claims

image of Donald Trump claims he isn't sleeping during the meetings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims he isn't sleeping during the meetings.

While critics have used these moments to question his stamina at age 79, Trump and his aides have generally dismissed the claims, citing "boredom" or a simple habit of closing his eyes while listening.

During the inaugural meeting of the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., footage showed Trump's head nodding as world leaders, including former British PM Tony Blair, spoke.

Multiple reports from The New York Times and CNN described Trump closing his eyes for 10-15 seconds at a time while various cabinet members delivered remarks.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump claims he's in perfect health.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims he's in perfect health.

In November 2025, The Washington Post analyzed video feeds showing the president appearing to struggle with fatigue for nearly 20 minutes during an announcement regarding weight-loss drug prices.

That same month, Trump appeared to nod off during a ceremony with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Democratic Party has used recent footage of Trump appearing drowsy to mock him as the "Commander-in-Sleep.

'The Nodfather'

image of Donald Trump has been dubbed 'The Nodfather.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been dubbed 'The Nodfather.'

Frequent Trump foil California Gov. Gavin Newsom has dubbed the POTUS “The Nodfather” and “Dozy Don” on his viral social media posts.

Biographer Michael Wolff noted that White House staff are in a "low-level panic" over his tendency to doze off during critical briefings and then get angry when caught.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, has repeatedly expressed concern over Trump's "excessive daytime somnolence."

He noted multiple instances of the president nodding off during public meetings and stated that these moments are "not normal" and "need to be evaluated."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.