Jon Stewart Says White House Reporters Should Stop Chasing Donald Trump

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Jon Stewart thinks White House reporters should consider denying President Donald Trump the one thing he believes the president wants most: their attention. Stewart addressed the press corps during the “Weekly Questions” segment of the September 17 episode of “The Weekly Show” podcast. Producer Brittany Mehmedovic asked whether reporters should ignore Trump instead of “running after him like Natalie Harp,” the president’s special assistant. “I do,” Stewart answered. “I actually think that he needs them more than they need him.”

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Access Without Accountability

Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE Jon Stewart questioned whether press access to Donald Trump produced meaningful answers or accountability.

Stewart argued that reporters’ proximity to Trump creates the appearance of access without necessarily producing meaningful answers. “The access to Trump is nothing because the system has been designed to his advantage,” he said. “You can’t ask follow-ups. You can’t do anything. It’s just designed for his own personal performance.”

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Source: MEGA He criticized the lack of follow-up questions during interactions between Donald Trump and reporters.

Rather than helping journalists hold the administration accountable, Stewart characterized the exchanges as another opportunity for Trump to command an audience. “It really serves no purpose in terms of public value,” Stewart said. “It’s just another platform for him to spew.”

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A ‘Content Factory’ for the Media

Source: The Daily Show/YOUTUBE The host described presidential exchanges as a source of recurring media content.

Stewart acknowledged why news organizations continue chasing comments and covering Trump’s public exchanges: They generate an abundance of material that can be repackaged throughout the media industry. “The reason why they like it is it’s a content factory,” he explained. “It continues to generate content for all the other shows that exist and all the other aggregators.” Trump’s remarks can fuel television segments, online articles and social media posts even when reporters are unable to ask sustained follow-up questions. Stewart maintained that the volume of resulting material should not be mistaken for greater insight into the administration.

‘It’s Not Transparency’

Source: MEGA ‘The Daily Show’ host suggested that withdrawing attention could change the relationship between the press and president.