Politics Donald Trump Appears to Forget January 6 Video He Reposted Days Earlier After Being Pressed by Reporter: 'I Don't Know What She's Talking About' Source: MEGA Donald Trump reposted a January 6, 2021, video on Truth Social before appearing not to recognize it when questioned by a reporter two days later. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump apparently forgot about a highly controversial January 6 video just two days after reposting it to his Truth Social account. When questioned by a reporter on Sunday, September 13, about the post, the 80-year-old president claimed, "I don't know what she's talking about," after being told that the question concerned the rioters from the 2021 Capitol attack. On Friday, September 11, 2026 — the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks — Trump shared a minute-long video originally recorded on January 6, 2021.

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Donald Trump Deflects Questions About Video

Source: MEGA Donald Trump faced questions about a January 6 video he had reposted on Truth Social days earlier.

In the video, he repeats false claims about the 2020 election being stolen but tells the violent mob to "go home in peace," adding, "we love you, you're very special.” A White House spokesperson defended the Truth Social post, claiming it was intended as a "reminder to everyone that what the Democrats did to weaponize the justice system against President Trump has been debunked thoroughly.” During a press exchange two days later, Trump lunged verbally at the female reporter who pressed him for context on the post, completely deflecting and denying knowledge of the video he had just shared.

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'I Don't Know What She's Talking About'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump questioned which post a reporter meant before saying he did not know what she was referring to.

“Well, I posted about 30,” Trump spewed at the reporter, “Which one are you talking about?” “You posted a video you took and posted on January 6th asking the rioters to go back home, the reporter replied. Trump said, “The who?” The reporter helped him out, saying, “The rioters of January 6 in 2021.” “I don’t know what she’s talking about,” the president snapped.

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Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Draws Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Questions about Donald Trump's cognitive health have persisted publicly, while no confirmed diagnosis of cognitive decline has been established.

Whether Trump is experiencing an alleged cognitive decline remains a subject of intense public debate rather than a confirmed medical diagnosis. While critics and various mental health professionals point to his behavior as evidence of age-related cognitive decline, the White House and Trump’s personal physicians firmly maintain that he is in excellent physical and mental health. Forensic psychiatrists and language experts have highlighted instances of "phonemic paraphasia" (swapping parts of similar-sounding words), a narrowing vocabulary, and a tendency to wander into incoherent or fragmented tangents during speeches.

Source: MEGA Critics have pointed to Donald Trump's public behavior as evidence of possible cognitive changes, though no confirmed diagnosis has been established.