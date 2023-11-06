Jon Voight Claims He's 'Disappointed' in Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie After She Calls for a Ceasefire Between Israel and Palestine
Jon Voight called out estranged daughter Angelina Jolie in a lengthy statement about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
After the Maleficent actress urged for a ceasefire between the two countries, Voight took to Instagram to share his opposing opinion.
"I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths," he said in the video. "This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the Land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the Holy Land."
"This is war," he continued in another portion of the clip. "It’s not going to be what the Left thinks. It can’t be civil now. Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents."
Voight also called supporters of Palestine "fools" and alleged they wanted to "wipe out the Jews, Christians."
"The ones who understand truth see the lie," he declared. "They see that the Palestinians have not been neglected of finance."
He further claimed the people of Palestine "made weapons" with "huge infusions of money" given to them.
"The people of Israel care for people," he added. "They love and cherish — something these animals don’t understand. Justice will prevail."
This comes after Jolie made a heartfelt plea for both Israel and Palestine to halt the attacks.
"Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help," she wrote in late October. "I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one. Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned."
"What happened in Israel is an act of terror," she continued. "But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border or seek refuge."
Jolie then referred to her decades of work with refugees and those who have been "displaced" by violence and pointed out that nearly half of Gaza's population of over two million people are children.
"The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed (and was delivered daily before the present conflict), and the bombings are causing desperate new humanitarian needs daily," she explained. "The denial of aid, fuel and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire."
"Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally," she said, nearing her conclusion. "Anything that can prevent civilian casualties and save lives must be done."