Angelina Jolie's Dad Jon Voight Is 'Really Proud' of Actress and Granddaughter Vivienne After 'The Outsiders' Wins Big at Tony Awards

"I'm very proud of Vivienne. I’m really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be," Jon, 85, expressed to a reporter inside of the Los Angeles International Airport.

"It’s amazing. It’s interesting because I just worked with Francis [Ford] Coppola on Megalopolis. During the filming of Megalopolis, I got a call from Angie and she said, 'I’m doing Outsiders,'" he explained before revealing it was all thanks to Vivienne that the mother-daughter duo even got involved in the musical's production in the first place.