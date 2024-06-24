OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie's Dad Jon Voight Is 'Really Proud' of Actress and Granddaughter Vivienne After 'The Outsiders' Wins Big at Tony Awards

angelina jolies dad jon voight is really proud of actress and granddaughter vivienne pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Jon Voight is one proud grandad after The Outsiders' recent Tony Awards wins!

In a video published Monday, June 24, Angelina Jolie's father raved about the actress and his granddaughter Vivienne, 15, roughly one week after the play they coproduced took home four major awards.

angelina jolie vivienne jolie
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, 15, worked together to coproduce 'The Outsiders' on Broadway.

"I'm very proud of Vivienne. I’m really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be," Jon, 85, expressed to a reporter inside of the Los Angeles International Airport.

"It’s amazing. It’s interesting because I just worked with Francis [Ford] Coppola on Megalopolis. During the filming of Megalopolis, I got a call from Angie and she said, 'I’m doing Outsiders,'" he explained before revealing it was all thanks to Vivienne that the mother-daughter duo even got involved in the musical's production in the first place.

jon voight
Source: mega

Jon Vought gushed over his daughter and grandkid's work.

"Vivienne read the book and then went down to see this pre-Broadway version close to San Diego. She went down four times and said, 'Mom, you’ve got to see this.' Angie was very interested. It showed something of Vivienne she’d never seen before," the Midnight Cowboy actress gushed of his teenage grandchild.

In the playbill for the show, Vivienne is credited as both an assistant and a coproducer, while Angelina is credited as one of the lead producers.

The play — which is based on the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation — had its opening night back in April in New York City.

The Outsiders will likely be the first of many projects Vivienne works to produce, as her grandfather admitted she could have a successful career in the industry.

vivienne jolie
Source: mega

Vivienne was listed as an assistant and producer on the playbill for the musical.

"The directors of this piece said she had talent. She has an eye for something," Jon shared.

Despite being only 15 years old, Angelina confirmed her daughter has taken her job quite seriously.

"She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this,'" the Maleficent actress told a reporter during the play's red-carpet premiere. "She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."

The Outsiders score creator Justin Levine similarly praised Vivienne's talents, insisting: "Viv is one of the greatest humans I've ever met."

vivienne jolie pitt all smiles today show angelina musical
Source: mega

The 15-year-old has been praised for her production talents.

"She's somebody who is an observer, who sees people and sees the world in a way ... so much about this show is about reconnecting with your inner child, and to have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year-old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space," he expressed.

Justin comedically concluded: "I just think she's one of the wisest little greasers I've ever met."

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Jon at LAX.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

