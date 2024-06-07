Jonathan Groff Admits It Took Years for Him to 'Understand the Power of Being Prideful': 'Grateful to Be Living in This Time'

Jonathan Groff publicly came out in 2009, but it wasn't something he immediately digested.

"When I came out of the closet, I said to my parents, 'I'm gay, but I am not going to be in a parade or anything.' I was still so ashamed. Even when I came out, it took years for me to really own and feel pride — and to understand the power of being prideful. Growing up in Pennsylvania, pride of anything is negative because we're supposed to be humble. It wasn't until I came out that I understood the value of being prideful — not for yourself, but for everybody else," the Broadway star, 39, exclusively told OK! on Monday, June 3, while attending the Advocate + Out Magazine Pride Cover Launch, hosted by equalpride and sponsored by Hornitos Tequila, in New York City.