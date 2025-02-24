or
Jonathan Van Ness Reveals Drastic Weight-Loss: Before and After Pictures

jonathan van ness weightloss
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Van Ness revealed their weight loss journey with before and after photos on Instagram.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Jonathan Van Ness is feeling better than ever!

The Queer Eye star, who uses they/he/she pronouns, took to Instagram to celebrate their weight-loss journey, sharing before and after photos that had fans buzzing.

jonathan van ness weightloss
Source: @jvn/Instagram

The reality star lost an impressive 66 pounds.

“Lost 66 pounds!” Van Ness captioned a side by side mirror selfie collage on Sunday, February 23.

Before revealing the transformation, Van Ness gave followers a heads-up, writing, “Gonna be basic and post a before and after on the next slide.”

jonathan van ness weightloss
Source: @jvn/Instagram

The hairstylist found Pilates to be a key factor in their weight loss journey.

“It’s weight-related and I know that pisses people off, so giving you a chance to skip here 🫶. I want to note GLP-1s have been a huge help,” he continued, referencing the class of medications that includes Ozempic, often used for diabetes management and weight loss.

But it wasn’t just the injectable that made a difference, as the hairstylist emphasized that he “also made major other changes.”

jonathan van ness weightloss
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Van Ness recently disclosed their use of GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

“First was my diet obvs, second was way less alcohol and finally group Pilates which has been most pivotal. My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness,” Van Ness explained.

“Overall though, I’m so proud of myself and want to share. Take what works for you & leave the rest,” he concluded.

This personal reveal comes after Van Ness admitted they needed "a little bit of extra help" from Ozempic after experiencing fluctuating weight changes in recent years.

“With everything I’ve been through publicly and privately in the last couple years, I gained quite a bit of weight, wasn’t feeling good,” the reality star candidly shared. “The most important thing was, my binge-eating disorder was out of control.”

They started GLP-1 injections in September 2024 and immediately noticed a difference.

“I was consistently making decisions that I regretted with compulsive eating and with bingeing that just left me feeling really not good, depressed and out of control,” they admitted.

He continued, “I, for the first time in my life, have had control over my food intake. It has helped me so massively, and that’s part of why I wanna be honest with you about it because I know how important asking for help is, and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing. This time, I needed help.”

jonathan van ness weightloss
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Van Ness made a striking appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Van Ness showcased their stunning transformation earlier this year at the Golden Globes, dazzling in an emerald green Christian Siriano gown while co-hosting WWD’s Eye on the Red Carpet.

The gown featured rich green satin, an asymmetrical neckline with an off-the-shoulder detail, and a dramatic semi-puff sleeve. The bodice crisscrossed elegantly, while the midsection flowed into a breathtaking train.

