Jonathan Van Ness Drags Megyn Kelly After She Mocked His Concern Over Trans Rights: 'If It Weren’t So Sad It Would Be Funny'
Jonathan Van Ness isn’t letting Megyn Kelly get the last word!
On Thursday, September 28, the Queer Eye star took to Instagram to respond to a clip from “The Megyn Kelly Show” where Kelly mocked him for his Monday, September 25, appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.
The 36-year-old included the clip of Kelly, 52, as she pretended to cry over trans rights after Van Ness got emotional on Shepard's show about the minority group, saying he’s “so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included.”
“You know what, Jonathan? Same. Same. I’m so tired too. I’m so tired,” the former Fox News employee said as she pretended to wipe her eyes.
“I’m tired of having to stand up for my daughter’s right to play sports with other girls. I’m tired of having to stand up for the volleyball player down in North Carolina,” she added, referring to an incident in the state, in which student Payton McNabb demanded they remove transgender athletes after one trans student injured her during a game.
The post then cut to a video of Van Ness addressing Kelly directly.
“Megyn, whoa. I had to meet you on a press tour in your fourth-hour Today show that got canceled. But you did make millions of dollars on that cancellation so good on you, girl boss power, love it,” the hair stylist began.
He added: “But here’s the thing, I don’t think you would make a video of every single time a high school or collegiate athlete got injured playing volleyball or soccer or basketball or baseball or any of those sports when she gets injured by a cisgender competitor, which happens all the time. Why? Because sports are dangerous. Volleyball is dangerous. Trans women don’t make sports dangerous, they are dangerous.”
Van Ness made it clear that “advocating for trans inclusion in sports and for trans rights does not take away from women’s rights,” before noting that “women deserve the same access” to sports opportunities and he is “advocating for that all the time.”
“I believe in women’s rights. I believe in women’s right to choose. I believe in trans rights. So, yeah I’m advocating for all the people. That’s what I try to do and all the best to you,” he concluded.
“If it weren’t so sad it would be funny,” he penned alongside the footage.
The dispute between the two internet personalities started after Van Ness had a heated exchange with Shepard on his podcast.
“Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning,” Shepard said, referencing how The New York Times has published several articles about gender-affirming care. “How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind? Then there’s another counterargument."
"If they kill themselves, then that’s really f------ permanent. … To even question it makes you an enemy. I don’t think that’s the way forward,” he stated.
Van Ness replied, “All I’m saying is what we know about misinformation and disinformation is when you have an outsized reaction to something, there’s a good chance that you’re being exposed to misinformation and disinformation. And a lot of the rhetoric around the anti-trans backlash does have a lot of misinformation and disinformation in it.”