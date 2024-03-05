'Monster' Jonathan Van Ness Accused of 'Rage Issues' on 'Queer Eye' Set in Scathing Exposé
Jonathan Van Ness has been accused of having some anger issues when filming Netflix's hit show Queer Eye.
“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one unnamed person who previously worked with Van Ness, 36, claimed in a Rolling Stone exposé, which was published on Tuesday, March 5. “It’s intense and scary.”
Speaking to the outlet, several people discussed their time with the reality star, claiming he would unleash on crew members. According to the outlet, three different people alleged he was emotionally "abusive" and had "rage issues," while four people who worked on Queer Eye said he's a "monster, "nightmare" and "demeaning."
“Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you,” one former coworker alleged. “But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”
Due to Van Ness' behavior, it was "difficult" to film the series, one Queer Eye production member claimed. “There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness,” they alleged. “He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”
Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Tan France and Bobby Berk — who announced he's not filming the upcoming season — were all cast as the Fab Five when the show debuted in 2018. (Jeremiah Brent will take Berk's place in the new season.)
As OK! previously reported, Berk spoke about what played into his decision to step back from the series. "Tan and I had a moment," Berk told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Thursday, January 25. "There was a situation — and that’s between Tan and I — and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."
Fans noticed something was going on between France and Berk when there was some drama on social media.
"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," Berk explained of his actions. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”
However, Berk made it clear that he's not ditching his Queer Eye family for good.
"I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and [Tan’s husband] Rob [France] and the kids,” Berk noted. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound."