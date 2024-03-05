'Monster' Jonathan Van Ness Accused of 'Rage Issues' on 'Queer Eye' Set in Scathing Exposé

Due to Van Ness' behavior, it was "difficult" to film the series, one Queer Eye production member claimed. “There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness,” they alleged. “He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Tan France and Bobby Berk — who announced he's not filming the upcoming season — were all cast as the Fab Five when the show debuted in 2018. (Jeremiah Brent will take Berk's place in the new season.)