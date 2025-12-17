JonBenét Ramsey Shocker: Child Pageant Queen's Father Reveals 'New Evidence' Could Solve Daughter's Cold Case Decades After Her Tragic Murder: Watch
Dec. 17 2025, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, revealed "new evidence" may help solve his daughter's horrific murder after nearly 30 years.
In an interview with NewsNation’s Banfield on Tuesday, December 16, John, 82, shared what he learned from the Boulder, Co., police — who announced an update on the case on Friday, December 12.
John Ramsey Doesn't Know What the 'New Evidence' Is
Discussing the Boulder police department's new statement with host Ashleigh Banfield, John explained, "Chief [Stephen] Redfearn told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing."
"He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new," John explained.
The former executive added that while they "don't know" if it's "new," he has "advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."
John went on to spill, "That’s one of the questions we’ll ask is, 'OK, what? What new evidence do you have? Did you test the DNA in the latest format that’s necessary to do IGG, investigative genealogy?' And that would be very encouraging to us if they've done that."
"This new technology, it’s been around for three or four years, is really, truly an investigative tool that allows police to investigate and look for the killer," he continued. "The CODIS federal database of DNA has been around for 30 years. It’s, frankly, a little obsolete, in my opinion."
John Ramsey Hopes to Get More Information Soon
"We’re going to ask for a meeting again in January for an update," John continued.
"They’ve always been, at least Chief Redfearn, very cordial in honoring that request," he added. "So, you know, they’ve been fairly quiet about what they’re doing."
John Ramsey Is Impressed With the Police Department's New Leadership
John called the development "encouraging," noting, "The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there."
"It was not very good for 25, 26 years," he admitted. "And Chief Redfearn from the outside, I've met with him three or four times. I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest, and so I’m encouraged, and you know, we’ve advocated."
John Ramsey Feels 'More Optimistic' Than He Has 'in a Long Time'
John also found "encouraging words" when he "read between the lines" of the new report.
"I'm more optimistic than I’ve been in a long time, certainly with new leadership," he went on. "You know, the problem with the old leadership was the old guard. These people that were in that police department had never investigated a murder. They decided on day one that we were guilty, literally day one, and that became the conclusion that they tried to fit the evidence to. And of course, they ran into problems because they couldn’t fit the evidence."
What Did the Boulder Police Department's Update Say?
The Boulder police department shared a statement from the chief on X last week that read: "This past year, our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we’ve received. We have also collected new evidence and tested and re-tested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads. Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing."
It concluded, "It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us."
JonBenét's infamous slaying occurred on December 16, 1996, when the child beauty pageant queen was just 6. Her cause of death was listed as strangulation and trauma to the head.
The little girl's mom, Patsy — who passed away in 2006 — discovered a ransom note inside their home demanding $118,000 .
In September, John begged Donald Trump for help in his daughter's cold case.
The desperate father told Fox News Digital during an interview at CrimeCon in Denver, Colo., "I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here — I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."