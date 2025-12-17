TRUE CRIME NEWS JonBenét Ramsey Shocker: Child Pageant Queen's Father Reveals 'New Evidence' Could Solve Daughter's Cold Case Decades After Her Tragic Murder: Watch Source: Youtube; mega JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her parents' basement on December 26, 1996. Allie Fasanella Dec. 17 2025, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: NewsNation/Youtube John Ramsey shared his reaction to police announcing 'new evidence' in his daughter's decades-old murder case.

John Ramsey Doesn't Know What the 'New Evidence' Is

Source: NewsNation/Youtube John Ramsey discussed the new development on 'Banfield' on Tuesday, December 16.

Discussing the Boulder police department's new statement with host Ashleigh Banfield, John explained, "Chief [Stephen] Redfearn told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing." "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new," John explained. The former executive added that while they "don't know" if it's "new," he has "advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."

Source: NewsNation/Youtube John Ramsey doesn't know what the new evidence is in the case of his murdered daughter.

John went on to spill, "That’s one of the questions we’ll ask is, 'OK, what? What new evidence do you have? Did you test the DNA in the latest format that’s necessary to do IGG, investigative genealogy?' And that would be very encouraging to us if they've done that." "This new technology, it’s been around for three or four years, is really, truly an investigative tool that allows police to investigate and look for the killer," he continued. "The CODIS federal database of DNA has been around for 30 years. It’s, frankly, a little obsolete, in my opinion."

John Ramsey Hopes to Get More Information Soon

Source: mega John Ramsey revealed he is hoping to meet with the chief of police in January.

"We’re going to ask for a meeting again in January for an update," John continued. "They’ve always been, at least Chief Redfearn, very cordial in honoring that request," he added. "So, you know, they’ve been fairly quiet about what they’re doing."

John Ramsey Is Impressed With the Police Department's New Leadership

Source: NewsNation/Youtube John Ramsey said he's 'encouraged' by the 'addition of new leadership' in the Boulder police department.

John called the development "encouraging," noting, "The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there." "It was not very good for 25, 26 years," he admitted. "And Chief Redfearn from the outside, I've met with him three or four times. I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest, and so I’m encouraged, and you know, we’ve advocated."

John Ramsey Feels 'More Optimistic' Than He Has 'in a Long Time'

Source: mega 'They decided on day one that we were guilty, literally day one,' John Ramsey said.

John also found "encouraging words" when he "read between the lines" of the new report. "I'm more optimistic than I’ve been in a long time, certainly with new leadership," he went on. "You know, the problem with the old leadership was the old guard. These people that were in that police department had never investigated a murder. They decided on day one that we were guilty, literally day one, and that became the conclusion that they tried to fit the evidence to. And of course, they ran into problems because they couldn’t fit the evidence."

What Did the Boulder Police Department's Update Say?

Source: mega The Boulder police department shared an update last week on the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey's murder.

The Boulder police department shared a statement from the chief on X last week that read: "This past year, our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we’ve received. We have also collected new evidence and tested and re-tested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads. Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing." It concluded, "It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us."

