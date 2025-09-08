TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Help Us': John Ramsey Begs for Donald Trump's Involvement in Daughter JonBenét's Unsolved 1996 Murder Case Source: MEGA JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered in her family's basement in 1996. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 8 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

John Ramsey has exhausted almost all options when it comes to solving his daughter JonBenét's 1996 murder case, so he's now turning to Donald Trump in a desperate attempt for help. During an interview at CrimeCon in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, September 6, John referenced the president of the United States while discussing how modern-day investigative genetic genealogy could identify JonBenét's killer almost three decades after she was horrifically found murdered at age 6 in the basement of her family's Boulder home. John continues to urge the Boulder Police Department to be more proactive in solving his daughter's infamous slaying, which occurred on December 26, 1996 — the same day JonBenét's mom, Patsy, found a ransom note demanding $118,000. The little girl's cause of death was listed as strangulation and trauma to the head.

Donald Trump Tapped in Effort to Solve JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 Murder

Source: MEGA John Ramsey wants Donald Trump to help solve his daughter's murder.

"I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here," John revealed to Fox News Digital at the annual crime convention. "I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that." John noted how the president should participate in urging the Justice Department to help solve the cold case since he frequently steps in when it comes to less important matters. "If he got involved in the… Cracker Barrel (issue)," John mentioned in reference to the POTUS bashing the restaurant chain's re-branding of its logo — which was later reversed. "This is a whole lot of a bigger deal than the Cracker Barrel. Help us. So that's the bottom line."

Genetic Genealogy Could Identify JonBenét's Killer

Source: MEGA JonBenét Ramsey died of strangulation and head trauma.

John remains certain genetic genealogy could identify his daughter's killer. "I am absolutely convinced that's the gold standard today," he declared. "So I've been pushing that pretty hard in terms of what I think ought to happen. And I don't know that they're doing it. I know they listen, but I don't know where they are mentally in terms of making that happen." John continued: "To me, it's a no-brainer that it would be done, but I don't know how to make it happen. All I can do is ask."

Source: MEGA JonBenét Ramsey was 6 years old when she was killed.

While at CrimeCon on Saturday, John announced a petition that asked Colorado lawmakers to change state laws so they align with the federal Homicide Victim’s Families’ Rights Act — which allows victims to request cold-case reviews in federal investigations that have not yet been solved. "I was shocked by how the system works in our country," he confessed. "We have 18,000 police jurisdictions. Each one is a little island of authority and if that chief of police of an island doesn't want help, help can't come in. They have to be invited. That's primitive in my opinion."

Boulder Police Insist JonBenét's Murder Case Will 'Always Be a Priority'

Source: MEGA JonBenét Ramsey's murder case has yet to be solved.