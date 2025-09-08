or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

'Help Us': John Ramsey Begs for Donald Trump's Involvement in Daughter JonBenét's Unsolved 1996 Murder Case

Photo of John Ramsey; picture of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered in her family's basement in 1996.

Profile Image

Sept. 8 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

John Ramsey has exhausted almost all options when it comes to solving his daughter JonBenét's 1996 murder case, so he's now turning to Donald Trump in a desperate attempt for help.

During an interview at CrimeCon in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, September 6, John referenced the president of the United States while discussing how modern-day investigative genetic genealogy could identify JonBenét's killer almost three decades after she was horrifically found murdered at age 6 in the basement of her family's Boulder home.

John continues to urge the Boulder Police Department to be more proactive in solving his daughter's infamous slaying, which occurred on December 26, 1996 — the same day JonBenét's mom, Patsy, found a ransom note demanding $118,000. The little girl's cause of death was listed as strangulation and trauma to the head.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Tapped in Effort to Solve JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 Murder

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of John Ramsey wants Donald Trump to help solve his daughter's murder.
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey wants Donald Trump to help solve his daughter's murder.

"I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here," John revealed to Fox News Digital at the annual crime convention. "I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."

John noted how the president should participate in urging the Justice Department to help solve the cold case since he frequently steps in when it comes to less important matters.

"If he got involved in the… Cracker Barrel (issue)," John mentioned in reference to the POTUS bashing the restaurant chain's re-branding of its logo — which was later reversed. "This is a whole lot of a bigger deal than the Cracker Barrel. Help us. So that's the bottom line."

Article continues below advertisement

Genetic Genealogy Could Identify JonBenét's Killer

Image of JonBenét Ramsey died of strangulation and head trauma.
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey died of strangulation and head trauma.

John remains certain genetic genealogy could identify his daughter's killer.

"I am absolutely convinced that's the gold standard today," he declared. "So I've been pushing that pretty hard in terms of what I think ought to happen. And I don't know that they're doing it. I know they listen, but I don't know where they are mentally in terms of making that happen."

John continued: "To me, it's a no-brainer that it would be done, but I don't know how to make it happen. All I can do is ask."

MORE ON:
JonBenet Ramsey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of JonBenét Ramsey was 6 years old when she was killed.
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was 6 years old when she was killed.

While at CrimeCon on Saturday, John announced a petition that asked Colorado lawmakers to change state laws so they align with the federal Homicide Victim’s Families’ Rights Act — which allows victims to request cold-case reviews in federal investigations that have not yet been solved.

"I was shocked by how the system works in our country," he confessed. "We have 18,000 police jurisdictions. Each one is a little island of authority and if that chief of police of an island doesn't want help, help can't come in. They have to be invited. That's primitive in my opinion."

Boulder Police Insist JonBenét's Murder Case Will 'Always Be a Priority'

Image of JonBenét Ramsey's murder case. has yet to be solved.
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey's murder case has yet to be solved.

Amid John's relentless criticism of the Boulder Police Department, Chief Steve Redfearn responded to the situation in a November 2024 video message.

"The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts," he said at the time. "We are committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.