OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

JonBenét Ramsey Case Investigators Awaiting 'Validated Technology' to 'Accurately Test' DNA Samples

jonbenet ramsey pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Boulder Police Department confirmed thousands of pieces of evidence related to JonBenét Ramsey's murder have been compiled into a searchable database and DNA evidence has been preserved as they await the appropriate technology to become available to them.

The young girl was found strangled to death in the basement of her Boulder home on December 26, 1996, and the case has since become one of the most well-known cold cases in recent U.S. history.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey investigators need validated technology test dna
Source: mega

JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in 1996.

"DNA testing continues to be an investigative focal point. DNA testing was previously completed, but the science behind DNA testing continues to rapidly evolve," the police department said in a statement released on Thursday, December 28. "[BPD] is working with leading DNA experts from across the county [sic] to ensure the latest forensic techniques are used to analyze remaining DNA samples."

"The evidence has been preserved and will continue to be ready for testing when there is proven and validated technology that can accurately test forensic samples consistent with the evidence available in this case," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey investigators need validated technology test dna
Source: mega

Her case has yet to be solved.

According to authorities, all of the evidence has been "digitized," and includes DNA samples, at least 1,000 interviews, over 20,000 tips, 2,500 pieces of evidence and 40,000 reports. "I am grateful for the Cold Case Review Team’s independent assessment and the recommendations provided regarding this tragic case," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said earlier this week. "We will continue to pursue all leads and explore technology advancements to identify JonBenet’s killer. I also commit to providing the community and family with investigative updates as new evidence emerges."

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey investigators need validated technology test dna
Source: mega

The Boulder Police Department is awaiting appropriate technology to use for DNA testing.

MORE ON:
JonBenet Ramsey

"Also, I sincerely appreciate the time, expertise, and input provided by the members of the Cold Case Review Team," he continued at the time. "As with any cold case homicide in Colorado, the overarching goal is to look at the facts and evidence with fresh eyes and an open mind, armed with the latest developments in forensic science."

"The presentation and discussion generated helpful recommendations," he added. "Importantly, it also ensures that everything possible is being done to solve this tragic murder."

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsay mega
Source: mega

John Ramsey previously criticized Boulder police for their work during the initial investigation.

As OK! previously reported, JonBenét's father, John Ramsey, has harshly criticized the Boulder investigators in the past, but a source spilled he remains hopeful that new "breakthroughs in technology" will allow them to solve the case.

"He won’t stop trying until his last breath," the source said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Fox News reported the Boulder Police Department's statements.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.