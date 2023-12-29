JonBenét Ramsey Case Investigators Awaiting 'Validated Technology' to 'Accurately Test' DNA Samples
The Boulder Police Department confirmed thousands of pieces of evidence related to JonBenét Ramsey's murder have been compiled into a searchable database and DNA evidence has been preserved as they await the appropriate technology to become available to them.
The young girl was found strangled to death in the basement of her Boulder home on December 26, 1996, and the case has since become one of the most well-known cold cases in recent U.S. history.
"DNA testing continues to be an investigative focal point. DNA testing was previously completed, but the science behind DNA testing continues to rapidly evolve," the police department said in a statement released on Thursday, December 28. "[BPD] is working with leading DNA experts from across the county [sic] to ensure the latest forensic techniques are used to analyze remaining DNA samples."
"The evidence has been preserved and will continue to be ready for testing when there is proven and validated technology that can accurately test forensic samples consistent with the evidence available in this case," the statement concluded.
According to authorities, all of the evidence has been "digitized," and includes DNA samples, at least 1,000 interviews, over 20,000 tips, 2,500 pieces of evidence and 40,000 reports. "I am grateful for the Cold Case Review Team’s independent assessment and the recommendations provided regarding this tragic case," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said earlier this week. "We will continue to pursue all leads and explore technology advancements to identify JonBenet’s killer. I also commit to providing the community and family with investigative updates as new evidence emerges."
- Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey, Enlist Fresh Squad Of Experts To Crack The Cold Case
- JonBenét Ramsey's Father Says New Investigation Into Daughter's Murder Is 'Absolutely' A CYA Effort By Police
- JonBenet Ramsey's Brother John Andrew Slams Boulder Police Dept., Questions If Cold-Case Will Ever Be Solved As They Tout DNA 'Advances': Report
"Also, I sincerely appreciate the time, expertise, and input provided by the members of the Cold Case Review Team," he continued at the time. "As with any cold case homicide in Colorado, the overarching goal is to look at the facts and evidence with fresh eyes and an open mind, armed with the latest developments in forensic science."
"The presentation and discussion generated helpful recommendations," he added. "Importantly, it also ensures that everything possible is being done to solve this tragic murder."
As OK! previously reported, JonBenét's father, John Ramsey, has harshly criticized the Boulder investigators in the past, but a source spilled he remains hopeful that new "breakthroughs in technology" will allow them to solve the case.
"He won’t stop trying until his last breath," the source said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fox News reported the Boulder Police Department's statements.