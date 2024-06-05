'It's Just Disgusting': JonBenet Ramsey's Father Claims Colorado Police Are 'Just Waiting' for Him to Die
Slain 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, remains steadfast in his quest for justice for his daughter, relentlessly pressing the Boulder Police Department (BPD) to allow an independent forensic genetic genealogy company to conduct DNA testing on the evidence from the case.
He is particularly interested in retesting a pair of his daughter's underwear, which yielded traces of an unknown male's DNA in 1997. He also advocates for the case to be handed over to the FBI for further investigation.
Even though JonBenet's killer was never caught, her family has never given up their search for justice. The father said he attended CrimeCon to continue to tell his daughter's story.
“We heard, reliably, that one of the members of the police department — I don’t know who — told a journalist, ‘We’re just waiting for John Ramsey to die,’” he told outlets. “And the implication is: then pressure will be off, and all this will go away."
He added, “It’s just disgusting, but it’s not out of character at all.”
Paula Woodward, an investigative journalist and author who has been covering JonBenet's murder since the '90s, also confirmed hearing about the statement.
When Woodward submitted a public records request to find out which pieces of evidence had been tested for DNA, she learned that several significant items were never investigated, including the garrote found around the 6-year-old's neck, a ransom note found in the Ramsey house on the morning of the murder, a suitcase found in the basement that cop suspect the killer used to escape out a window, an unknown flashlight found on the Ramsey family's kitchen counter after the murder, and a rope found in her brother Burke Ramsey's room later that same day.
“As far as we know, these items have never been tested,” Ramsey added.
“They were taken from the crime scene as possible evidence. We want them tested, and we want them tested by an outside lab for DNA sampling. To my knowledge, that’s never happened.”
However, Boulder police claimed they have been in consistent contact with the family.
"Not only have we communicated with the Ramsey family that we have never stopped working to solve this horrible crime and bring justice to JonBenet, but I also regularly communicate with John to give updates or progress reports and answer questions he has and this has never come up," Interim Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a statement.
