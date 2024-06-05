'It's Just Disgusting': JonBenet Ramsey's Father Claims Colorado Police Are 'Just Waiting' for Him to Die

Even though JonBenet's killer was never caught, her family has never given up their search for justice. The father said he attended CrimeCon to continue to tell his daughter's story.

“We heard, reliably, that one of the members of the police department — I don’t know who — told a journalist, ‘We’re just waiting for John Ramsey to die,’” he told outlets. “And the implication is: then pressure will be off, and all this will go away."

He added, “It’s just disgusting, but it’s not out of character at all.”