OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

'It's Just Disgusting': JonBenet Ramsey's Father Claims Colorado Police Are 'Just Waiting' for Him to Die

jonbenet ramsey father colorado police just waiting die
Source: youtube; mega
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Slain 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, remains steadfast in his quest for justice for his daughter, relentlessly pressing the Boulder Police Department (BPD) to allow an independent forensic genetic genealogy company to conduct DNA testing on the evidence from the case.

He is particularly interested in retesting a pair of his daughter's underwear, which yielded traces of an unknown male's DNA in 1997. He also advocates for the case to be handed over to the FBI for further investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey father colorado police just waiting die
Source: youtube

JonBenet Ramsey's father, John, speaks out against Colorado police.

Even though JonBenet's killer was never caught, her family has never given up their search for justice. The father said he attended CrimeCon to continue to tell his daughter's story.

“We heard, reliably, that one of the members of the police department — I don’t know who — told a journalist, ‘We’re just waiting for John Ramsey to die,’” he told outlets. “And the implication is: then pressure will be off, and all this will go away."

He added, “It’s just disgusting, but it’s not out of character at all.”

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey father colorado police just waiting die
Source: mega

JonBenet's family has never given up their search for justice.

Article continues below advertisement

Paula Woodward, an investigative journalist and author who has been covering JonBenet's murder since the '90s, also confirmed hearing about the statement.

When Woodward submitted a public records request to find out which pieces of evidence had been tested for DNA, she learned that several significant items were never investigated, including the garrote found around the 6-year-old's neck, a ransom note found in the Ramsey house on the morning of the murder, a suitcase found in the basement that cop suspect the killer used to escape out a window, an unknown flashlight found on the Ramsey family's kitchen counter after the murder, and a rope found in her brother Burke Ramsey's room later that same day.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey father colorado police just waiting die
Source: mega

Pieces of evidence still haven't been tested for DNA.

MORE ON:
JonBenet Ramsey
Article continues below advertisement

“As far as we know, these items have never been tested,” Ramsey added.

“They were taken from the crime scene as possible evidence. We want them tested, and we want them tested by an outside lab for DNA sampling. To my knowledge, that’s never happened.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement

However, Boulder police claimed they have been in consistent contact with the family.

"Not only have we communicated with the Ramsey family that we have never stopped working to solve this horrible crime and bring justice to JonBenet, but I also regularly communicate with John to give updates or progress reports and answer questions he has and this has never come up," Interim Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey father colorado police just waiting die
Source: mega

JonBenet was 6 years old when she was murdered.

Fox News provided quotes and sources used in this article.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.