John Ramsey Says People Claiming He Murdered Daughter JonBenét 'Doesn't Bother' Him: 'I'm Not Worried About It'

Composite photo of John Ramsey and JonBenet Ramsey newspaper article.
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was found dead on December 26, 1996.

By:

Nov. 24 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

John Ramsey doesn’t care about what the haters say.

In a new interview, ahead of the release of Netflix’s docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?, the 80-year-old father of the late JonBenét Ramsey shared his thoughts on those who claim he murdered her on December 26, 1996.

Source: MEGA

'Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white,' John Ramsey said about the rumors he killed JonBenét.

“Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white,” John explained. “That's just life. And it doesn't bother me. I mean, we were so overwhelmed by kind people and caring people, and that 5% or 10% is irrelevant, and I'm not worried about it.”

Following the tragic death of JonBenét — who was found dead in the basement of the family’s home after being struck on the head and strangled — many people believed John could have been the killer.

In addition to John being investigated by police for the murder, the tot's mother, Patsy Ramsey, her then 9-year-old brother, Burke, convicted pedophile Gary Oliva and her former teacher, John Mark Kerr, were all suspects. In 2006, John Mark confessed to killing her, though he was never charged with the crime.

While authorities have not found the killer, John recently gave insight into who he thinks ended his daughter's life.

Source: MEGA

As of 2021, the authorities have spoken to 1,000 people in connection with the case of JonBenét Ramsey's murder.

John explained that a criminal who broke into a 12-year-old girl's home in Boulder, Colo., nine months after JonBenét's death seems to be the most likely suspect. The girl was raped by the masked individual at the time, similar to the s----- assault JonBenét experienced.

“To me, it could easily have been the same person,” John shared. “The police blew it off as, ‘No, it's not the same.’"

John Ramsey

“I think the method of operation was exactly the same,” he added. “I believe the killer was in the house when we came home, waited until we went to sleep.”

John doubled down, "But even the father of the little girl said, ‘On a scale of one to 10, I rate the police minus five.’ They just ... just bone-headed ignorance. But yes, I think that was very possibly the same person.”

Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was six years old when she died.

The patriarch also noted that he agreed to do the upcoming docuseries about JonBenét’s case to “put pressure” on authorities to use DNA technology and genetic genealogy to finally find who killed his little girl.

He previously expressed his frustration with investigators during a recent interview on True Crime News.

Source: MEGA

John and Patsy were both suspects in the killing of JonBenét Ramsey.

"I don't know why they didn't test it in the beginning. To my knowledge, it still hasn’t been tested," he shared, claiming police never tested the murder weapon. "If they're testing it and just not telling me, that’s great, but I have no reason to believe that."

People interviewed John.

