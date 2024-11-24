John Ramsey Says People Claiming He Murdered Daughter JonBenét 'Doesn't Bother' Him: 'I'm Not Worried About It'

“Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white,” John explained. “That's just life. And it doesn't bother me. I mean, we were so overwhelmed by kind people and caring people, and that 5% or 10% is irrelevant, and I'm not worried about it.”

Following the tragic death of JonBenét — who was found dead in the basement of the family’s home after being struck on the head and strangled — many people believed John could have been the killer.