OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Reacts to Insane Conspiracy Theories Claiming His Daughter Is Katy Perry or Erika Kirk: 'It's Nonsense'

split photo of katy perry, JonBenét Ramsey and erika kirk
Source: Netflix; mega

'There are fools in the world,' John Ramsey said.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, is responding to the wild claims that Katy Perry or Erika Kirk could be his late daughter.

"It's nonsense," John said of the conspiracy theories during a recent interview with RadarOnline.com.

"You know ... in the book of Proverbs in the Bible, it basically says, 'Hey, there are fools in the world. Just keep them out of your life. You can't deal with them. Don't worry about them,'" the patriarch told the outlet.

'You Can't Let It Bother You'

image of John Ramsey shared how he handles wild conspiracy theories about his daughter in a new interview.
Source: Netflix; Boulder Police Department

John Ramsey shared how he handles wild conspiracy theories about his daughter in a new interview.

John continued, "And I thought, you know, that's really good advice. Cause it's true. And you can't let it bother you."

The shocking theory that JonBenét — who was found murdered in the basement of her family's Boulder, Colo., home in 1996 — was actually not dead, but was in fact, the "Wide Awake" singer, first gained traction on the internet in 2014.

Katy Perry's Response to Claims She's JonBenét Ramsey

image of Katy Perry once responed to the wild allegations.
Source: mega

Katy Perry once responed to the wild allegations.

Katy, who bears a striking resemblance to the slain 6-year-old beauty queen, even responded to an AI-generated video that showed JonBenét transforming into the singer that was posted in February 2025.

"Wait am I," the 41-year-old hitmaker commented on the controversial Instagram post.

Internet Sleuths Now Think Erika Kirk Is JonBenét Ramsey

image of Rumors are circulating online that Erika Kirk and JonBenét are the same person.
Source: Mega; YouTube

Rumors are circulating online that Erika Kirk and JonBenét Ramsey are the same person.

A newer conspiracy theory claimed the widow of late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is the murdered youngster.

A YouTube video uploaded on December 28, 2025, outlined why internet sleuths on TikTok are speculating that Erika, who was crowned Miss Arizona in 2012, could be JonBenét.

One TikTok user can be heard saying, "We're talking about facial similarities that are actually kind of creepy, matching ages that line up almost perfectly, pageant background for both of them and connections to some seriously powerful people..."

John Ramsey Insists He Was Accused of Murdering JonBenét 'Before Any Evidence' Was Found

image of 2026 marks 30 years since JonBenét was tragically murdered.
Source: mega

2026 marks 30 years since JonBenét was tragically murdered.

JonBenét was tragically murdered 30 years ago, and her case sadly remains unsolved. The Boulder Police Department famously accused her parents of the murder.

John recently told RadarOnline.com that cops were suspicious of both him and his late wife, Patsy, on "day one before any evidence" was found.

The father-of-two alleged the DA later admitted they wrongly accused him because he "didn't act right" the morning JonBenét's body was discovered, explaining one cop made "observations" that were misinterpreted.

John Ramsey Reveals Fresh Evidence

image of The Boulder Police Department famously accused the Ramseys of murdering JonBenét.
Source: YouTube

The Boulder Police Department famously accused the Ramseys of murdering JonBenét.

While the murder remains unsolved, John revealed in December 2025 that police recently informed him of fresh evidence.

"Chief [Stephen] Redfearn told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," John shared. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."

