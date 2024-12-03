John Ramsey Believes There's a 'Good Chance' His Daughter JonBenét's Case Could Be Solved Almost 30 Years After Child's Brutal Murder
John Ramsey hasn't given up hope in solving his daughter JonBenét's murder.
The father of the late child explained why he thinks his little girl's cold case could be solved during an appearance on the Monday, December 2, broadcast of NewsNation’s CUOMO — nearly three decades after six-year-old JonBenét was found strangled and beaten to death in the basement of her family's Boulder, Colo., home in 1996.
"We want the evidence that has been previously tested and never tested. We think there's some that has never been tested. We don't know that for for sure, but [if so,] we want that resampled by one of the cutting edge labs that's out there," John declared. "It's not going to the government, I don't think [they have] the technology yet to do it. An autumn labs, body labs, those are really cutting edge labs."
JonBenét's father claimed a body lab "did the original testing back in 1997 [and] came up with Unidentified Male DNA," which he alleged is "still unidentified."
"That was a real problem for the police, because they already decided that we were the killers," John said of law enforcement in reference to himself and JonBenét's mother, Patsy, initially being suspects.
"'How do we explain away this unidentified DNA?'" he mocked. "They tried for a long time to find an innocent explanation."
John then detailed how a retest must be done in order to "use this familial genealogy research approach to find the killer," claiming the method has been "wildly successful" for other "old cold cases."
He continued: "It's fascinating what's been done. But to do that research, they [need a] different format for the DNA than what was submitted to the federal database. So the retesting needs to be done. Hopefully we get a good sample in the right format. Then they could do the genealogy research."
"I believe [if] we do that, there's a really good chance we can solve it," John admitted.
While the grieving father appeared cautiously optimistic, he threw several digs at the "disgraceful authorities," as he insisted, "This case could have been solved long time ago, in my opinion, had the police not immediately — and only — focused on Patsy and I."
"We accepted that and told them, 'Look okay. Well, we understand that we are in the house, so we're suspect. But don't stop there,'" John recalled. "Their theory was, 'We think it's one of the parents. It's always the parents. We just don't know which one, so let's bring intense pressure on both of them. The innocent one will turn the guilty one [in] and case [closed.]'"
"That was the whole strategy [and] was confirmed to us by the D.A. several years later," he alleged. "That was their strategy to solve the case."
John said police thought they "knew the answer," but just didn't know "which" parent committed the crime.
"'[Under] intense pressure, the innocent will confess and/or turn the guilty one in and [the] case will be [solved,]'" he continued to theorize of cops' supposed game plan when trying to solve JonBenét's murder.