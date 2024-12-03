or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > John Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

John Ramsey Believes There's a 'Good Chance' His Daughter JonBenét's Case Could Be Solved Almost 30 Years After Child's Brutal Murder

Photo of John Ramsey; picture of newspaper covering JonBenét Ramsey's murder.
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered at age 6 in 1996.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

John Ramsey hasn't given up hope in solving his daughter JonBenét's murder.

The father of the late child explained why he thinks his little girl's cold case could be solved during an appearance on the Monday, December 2, broadcast of NewsNation’s CUOMO — nearly three decades after six-year-old JonBenét was found strangled and beaten to death in the basement of her family's Boulder, Colo., home in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsey good chance daughter jonbenet murder case solved
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey still thinks his daughter JonBenét's murder case could be solved almost three decades after her killing.

Article continues below advertisement

"We want the evidence that has been previously tested and never tested. We think there's some that has never been tested. We don't know that for for sure, but [if so,] we want that resampled by one of the cutting edge labs that's out there," John declared. "It's not going to the government, I don't think [they have] the technology yet to do it. An autumn labs, body labs, those are really cutting edge labs."

JonBenét's father claimed a body lab "did the original testing back in 1997 [and] came up with Unidentified Male DNA," which he alleged is "still unidentified."

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsey good chance daughter jonbenet murder case solved
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was an American child beauty pageant queen before her horrific death.

Article continues below advertisement

"That was a real problem for the police, because they already decided that we were the killers," John said of law enforcement in reference to himself and JonBenét's mother, Patsy, initially being suspects.

"'How do we explain away this unidentified DNA?'" he mocked. "They tried for a long time to find an innocent explanation."

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsey good chance daughter jonbenet murder case solved
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was found strangled and beaten to death in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colo.

MORE ON:
John Ramsey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

John then detailed how a retest must be done in order to "use this familial genealogy research approach to find the killer," claiming the method has been "wildly successful" for other "old cold cases."

He continued: "It's fascinating what's been done. But to do that research, they [need a] different format for the DNA than what was submitted to the federal database. So the retesting needs to be done. Hopefully we get a good sample in the right format. Then they could do the genealogy research."

Article continues below advertisement

"I believe [if] we do that, there's a really good chance we can solve it," John admitted.

While the grieving father appeared cautiously optimistic, he threw several digs at the "disgraceful authorities," as he insisted, "This case could have been solved long time ago, in my opinion, had the police not immediately — and only — focused on Patsy and I."

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsey good chance daughter jonbenet murder case solved
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey frequently criticizes police for their handling of his daughter JonBenét's 1996 murder case.

Article continues below advertisement

"We accepted that and told them, 'Look okay. Well, we understand that we are in the house, so we're suspect. But don't stop there,'" John recalled. "Their theory was, 'We think it's one of the parents. It's always the parents. We just don't know which one, so let's bring intense pressure on both of them. The innocent one will turn the guilty one [in] and case [closed.]'"

"That was the whole strategy [and] was confirmed to us by the D.A. several years later," he alleged. "That was their strategy to solve the case."

John said police thought they "knew the answer," but just didn't know "which" parent committed the crime.

"'[Under] intense pressure, the innocent will confess and/or turn the guilty one in and [the] case will be [solved,]'" he continued to theorize of cops' supposed game plan when trying to solve JonBenét's murder.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.