John Ramsey Believes There's a 'Good Chance' His Daughter JonBenét's Case Could Be Solved Almost 30 Years After Child's Brutal Murder

"We want the evidence that has been previously tested and never tested. We think there's some that has never been tested. We don't know that for for sure, but [if so,] we want that resampled by one of the cutting edge labs that's out there," John declared. "It's not going to the government, I don't think [they have] the technology yet to do it. An autumn labs, body labs, those are really cutting edge labs."

JonBenét's father claimed a body lab "did the original testing back in 1997 [and] came up with Unidentified Male DNA," which he alleged is "still unidentified."