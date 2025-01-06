Jordana Brewster's Assets Peek Through Her Red-Hot Dress at 2025 Golden Globe Awards: Photos
Jordana Brewster appeared ready for Valentine’s Day at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards!
On Sunday night, January 5, the Fast & Furious actress arrived on the red carpet in a red-hot design alongside her husband, Mason Morfit.
The long-sleeved ensemble from Naeem Khan was completely decked out in sequins.
Brewster’s belly button and nipples could be seen peeking through the dazzling design.
The 44-year-old — who teased fans with a glimpse of her shimmering outfit ahead of the awards show on Sunday — paired the floor-length dress with a matching red Tyler Ellis clutch.
