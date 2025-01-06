or
Jordana Brewster's Assets Peek Through Her Red-Hot Dress at 2025 Golden Globe Awards: Photos

Photo of Jordana Brewster.
Source: CBS

Jordana Brewster looked effortlessly stunning at the 2025 Golden Globes!

Jan. 5 2025, Published 9:17 p.m. ET

Jordana Brewster appeared ready for Valentine’s Day at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards!

On Sunday night, January 5, the Fast & Furious actress arrived on the red carpet in a red-hot design alongside her husband, Mason Morfit.

jordana brewsters red hot dress golden globe awards photos
Source: CBS

Jordana Brewster's dress was from Naeem Khan.

The long-sleeved ensemble from Naeem Khan was completely decked out in sequins.

Brewster’s belly button and nipples could be seen peeking through the dazzling design.

jordana brewsters red hot dress golden globe awards photos
Source: CBS

Jordana Brewster's husband, Mason Morfit, accompanied her to the awards show.

The 44-year-old — who teased fans with a glimpse of her shimmering outfit ahead of the awards show on Sunday — paired the floor-length dress with a matching red Tyler Ellis clutch.

