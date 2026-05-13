Jordana Brewster Shows Off Her Body in Tiny Bikini During Lavish Getaway: Photos

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Jordana Brewster is soaking up the sun and enjoying a dreamy tropical escape. The actress gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious getaway by sharing a series of stunning vacation photos. In a shot, Brewster lounged on coastal rocks while soaking in the sunshine in a colorful string bikini, showing off her toned figure against the breathtaking backdrop.

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Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster turned heads after sharing stunning bikini photos from her luxurious tropical getaway.

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Another close-up photo showed the Fast & Furious star stretched out across sun-soaked rocks beside the water, complete with crashing waves and a hidden swimming spot tucked between the cliffs, as she flaunted her abs. “Swimming 🚫Posing? 👍,” she joked in the caption.

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The carousel also featured a sweet romantic moment, as Brewster included a candid snapshot of herself kissing her husband, Mason Morfit, during the lavish vacation. Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to praise the actress and her beachside photos. “Beauty with elegance🤍🤍,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Beautiful Jordan.” “I'm happy for you two 👙❤️👍🏻,” a third added about the couple.

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Brewster has previously opened up about how she stays in shape and maintains her fit physique throughout the years. “I prefer working out in the morning. I think if I leave it to the afternoon, I overthink it and start dreading it,” she told NYMag.com years ago. “I just have more energy in the morning. I like to run intervals and also hike for about 30 minutes. Three times a week, I also train with either a trainer or by myself, depending on where I am, and lift weights and do squats and jump-squats. I do this year-round, whether I’m prepping for a movie or not. For my personality, it’s easier to maintain than to freak out right before a shoot.”

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Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram The actress posed on rocky cliffs beside crystal-clear water while soaking up the sunshine in a colorful string bikini.

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The actress also shared advice for people who struggle to stay consistent with their workout routines. “If you like the outdoors, don’t force yourself to go to the gym. Instead, buy a pedometer and go on a hike. Buy cute gym outfits every once in a while to stay motivated. I love to go to Nike and treat myself to the latest running gear. And music — it’s so important to have a fun, inspirational playlist to work out to. If you are working out on cardio equipment, bring fun magazines to read,” she said, per NewBeauty.

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Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2022.

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Along with staying active, Brewster also focuses on healthy eating habits to maintain balance in her lifestyle. “I follow the 5 Factor diet, which contains a mix of healthy fat, protein and fiber in each meal. I also eat every three to five hours so I’m never famished. It’s easy to stay satisfied because I’m not depriving myself of my favorite food: carbs!” she explained.

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Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster previously revealed that morning workouts, hiking and weight training help her stay in shape year-round.