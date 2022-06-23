The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added that she takes "accountability" for her actions, but she's since moved past it — even if the reality stars haven't.

"It's easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently. But you can't hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go," she spilled. "It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go, but you have to start praying to be able to let it go."