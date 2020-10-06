Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to join the adult website OnlyFans.

Woods, who is Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, announced the news Monday, October 5, on her Instagram by sharing a picture of her on the cover of Complex magazine.

Fans can pay a monthly fee of $20 to have access to exclusive content posted by the 23-year-old.

“[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built,” she told Complex magazine of her decision. “I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”

Woods’ comments come in line after several sex workers came out against Bella Thorne after she joined the platform. They called her a “spoiled, entitled rich girl who wants to grab as much money as she can and doesn’t care who she is hurting.” The Disney alum made as much as $1.39 million on her first day of joining the site.

But it’s different for Woods, who recently made it official with her new boyfriend, as she seems to have different intentions for joining the adult site.

“Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative,” she said.

She also described herself as “a modern-day Renaissance woman” in the interview.

“We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies,” she said. “There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”

“I’m kind of prepared for this moment, but it is scary. It is scary. You just never know how people are going to react to certain things,” she said.

Woods, who garnered much attention after hooking up with Tristan Thompson in 2019, said that she understands the criticism she might face for joining the platform, but she is excited for what’s to come.

“I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there,” she said. “I felt like it was a great opportunity, and I’m so excited to join it and be a part of it, and I’m even more excited for my genuine supporters and followers and whoever decides to join gets to see that part of me. Every single day I get tweets or comments [saying], ‘When are you dropping the OnlyFans?’ I bet it’s going to be shocking to people, but when they understand the bigger picture, I think it’ll all make sense.”