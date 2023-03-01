Jordyn Woods Viciously Shades Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber, Takes Selena Gomez's Side In Nasty Feud
Jordyn Woods is team Selena Gomez!
Amid the Only Murders in the Building star's public feud with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, the Woods by Jordyn founder threw her support behind Gomez's makeup brand, Rare Beauty.
“Love this lip liner,” Woods wrote on a Monday, February 27, Snapchat update of herself applying the product along with an additional video zooming in on the item's name: "kind words." The interesting description appeared to be a swipe at her former bestie and Justin Bieber's wife.
Fans on Twitter could not get over the slight at Bieber and Jenner, with one user writing, "omg not Jordyn piping in now I’m invested,” while a second person added, "The SHADE… no pun intended."
“selena is benefitting the most from this drama☺️queen,” a third fan pointed out about the social media back-and-forth between the Hollywood starlets.
The latest discord between the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, the Rhode skincare founder, which first stemmed from the timing between the "Baby" singer's final split from Gomez and his sudden proposal to his now-wife, and The Kardashians star began when the actress shared a shot of her eyebrows on Instagram, writing, “accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much.”
The following day, in what seemed to be a joke making fun of Gomez, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share a magnified shot of her own eyebrows, writing, “this was an accident?” The Kylie Beauty creator then followed it up with a shot of a FaceTime call with Bieber, who also zoomed in on her eyebrows.
Initially both Gomez and the blonde model shut down rumors of any animosity between them. However, once clips of Bieber allegedly dissing her husband's ex resurfaced, the "Wolves" singer's fans went into a frenzy, labeling the famous offspring and Jenner "mean girls" for their antics.
Amid the fallout, the mother-of-two, who used to be the most followed person on Instagram until she was recently dethroned by Gomez, has seemingly lost nearly one million followers on the platform.