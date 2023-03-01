Jordyn Woods Viciously Shades Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber, Takes Selena Gomez's Side In Nasty Feud

“Love this lip liner,” Woods wrote on a Monday, February 27, Snapchat update of herself applying the product along with an additional video zooming in on the item's name: "kind words." The interesting description appeared to be a swipe at her former bestie and Justin Bieber's wife.

Fans on Twitter could not get over the slight at Bieber and Jenner, with one user writing, "omg not Jordyn piping in now I’m invested,” while a second person added, "The SHADE… no pun intended."