Kylie Jenner Loses Estimated 1 Million Instagram Followers After Selena Gomez Drama Goes Viral

Drama comes at a cost. Kylie Jenner has reportedly lost more than half a million Instagram followers after she appeared to take aim at Selena Gomez earlier this month.

Instagram indicated that the reality star lost a total of one million followers this month, with her count dropping from some 380 million to 379 million on the platform, around the same time she came under fire for seemingly poking fun at the Disney alum over a recent TikTok.