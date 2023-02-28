Kylie Jenner Loses Estimated 1 Million Instagram Followers After Selena Gomez Drama Goes Viral
Drama comes at a cost. Kylie Jenner has reportedly lost more than half a million Instagram followers after she appeared to take aim at Selena Gomez earlier this month.
Instagram indicated that the reality star lost a total of one million followers this month, with her count dropping from some 380 million to 379 million on the platform, around the same time she came under fire for seemingly poking fun at the Disney alum over a recent TikTok.
The drop in Jenner's followers comes as Gomez surpassed her on the platform as the most followed woman on Instagram.
The alleged feud between Jenner and Gomez started when the latter posted a TikTok on Tuesday, February 21, showing off her diligently brushed brows and a full face of makeup that mimicked Bella Hadid's signature look. While showing off her makeup, Gomez noted she "laminated" her brows "too much."
"I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," the Only Murders in the Building actress admitted.
Mere hours later, the mother-of-two posted a close-up of one of her brows and wrote, "this was an accident??" Adding fuel to the fire, Hailey Bieber coincidentally took to her Instagram with a screenshot from a FaceTime call with her and Jenner zooming in on their perfectly styled brows.
As speculation over whether Jenner and Bieber were trolling Gomez continued to mount online, The Kardashians star attempted to shut down the rumors.
On Wednesday, February 22, Jenner commented on a TikTok breaking down the "silly" drama, writing: "this is reaching."
"no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" Jenner, 25, continued. "u guys are making something out of nothing."
The 30-year-old "agreed" with her fellow A-lister, declaring that this drama is "unnecessary" and that she's a "fan" of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, as OK! reported.
While Bieber has yet to address the situation, Gomez didn't hold back from appearing to shade Justin Bieber's wife in light of a resurfaced video showing the model gagging when her best friend Taylor Swift's name was mentioned during an old episode of Drop the Mic.
In response to the video — that labeled Bieber a "mean girl" — the Rare Beauty founder commented, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”
Daily Mail reported on Jenner's Instagram count.