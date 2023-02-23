Cat Fight! Selena Gomez Praises Fans For Calling Out Hailey Bieber's 'Mean Girl' Behavior In TikTok Videos

One account posted a video of the supermodel in 2017 when she was a co-host on Drop the Mic. Her co-host Method Man said that the next battle would be "full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album." When Method Man said Taylor’s name, the Rhode skin founder visibly gags, showing her distaste for the 12-time Grammy winner.

In response to the video, the Rare Beauty founder commented, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”