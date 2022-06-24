Jordyn Woods is a model and social media influencer famous for being ex-besties with Kylie Jenner. However, Woods hasn't been keeping up with the Kardashians quite as much following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson in early 2019.

The 24-year-old later admitted in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK she purposely secluded herself from the public eye after the scandal left her mortified.

"I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn’t just happen.' I [told him] 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock," she told the outlet. "You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people?' I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.'"

Three years have passed and Woods isn't letting past drama get her down as she continues to strive for her career goals. As OK! previously reported, the fashion mogul recently announced her new partnership with Playboy.