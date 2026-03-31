NEWS Joseph Duggar Released From Jail on $600K Bond After Pleading Not Guilty to Child Molestation Charges Source: mega The former reality TV star has been being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020. Allie Fasanella March 31 2026, Updated 5:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: Bay County Florida Sheriff's Office Joseph Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, March 31.

The disgraced reality TV alum appeared in court on Tuesday morning in a striped prison uniform and sported a notably disheveled appearance. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with his victim, who is now 14. The hearing took place just several hours after Joseph was booked into custody by the Bay County Sheriff's Office following his extradition from Arkansas. Joseph's next court date is scheduled for April 20 at 9 a.m.

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Details of Joseph Duggar's Molestation Charges

Source: TLC Joseph Duggar is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with his children.

Joseph has been charged with molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, it was reported on March 18. The married father-of-four reportedly had inappropriate contact with a young girl while on vacation in Panama City, Fla., in 2020. After initially asking the child to sit on his lap, Joseph later "asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the Bay County Sheriff's Office said. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."

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Why Was Joseph Duggar's Wife Arrested?

Source: mega; Washington County Sheriff's Office Kendra Duggar was also arrested.

Joseph's wife, Kendra, was arrested on unrelated charges just two days later. She was released the same day after her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, bailed her out. As OK! previously reported, a press release from the Tontitown Police Department said the couple is now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. "After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Finally Address Son Joseph's Arrest

Source: TLC Joseph and Kendra Duggar are facing child endangerment charges.