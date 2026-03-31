Joseph Duggar Released From Jail on $600K Bond After Pleading Not Guilty to Child Molestation Charges
March 31 2026, Updated 5:51 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar was released from police custody on Tuesday, March 31, after entering a "not guilty" plea on molestation charges in his first court appearance in Florida.
A Bay County Sheriff's Office insider confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the former 19 Kids and Counting star had made the $600,000 bond.
The 31-year-old accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl was barred from having unsupervised contact with minors, so he will not be able to be alone with his four children.
The disgraced reality TV alum appeared in court on Tuesday morning in a striped prison uniform and sported a notably disheveled appearance.
The judge also ordered him to have no contact with his victim, who is now 14.
The hearing took place just several hours after Joseph was booked into custody by the Bay County Sheriff's Office following his extradition from Arkansas.
Joseph's next court date is scheduled for April 20 at 9 a.m.
Details of Joseph Duggar's Molestation Charges
Joseph has been charged with molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, it was reported on March 18.
The married father-of-four reportedly had inappropriate contact with a young girl while on vacation in Panama City, Fla., in 2020.
After initially asking the child to sit on his lap, Joseph later "asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the Bay County Sheriff's Office said. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."
- '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He Was Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl
- Joseph Duggar Arrested After Accuser's Father Got Him to Confess on Phone Call With Police: Affidavit
- Joseph Duggar Bombshell: Disgraced Star Released From Arkansas Jail 9 Days After Child Molestation Arrest
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Why Was Joseph Duggar's Wife Arrested?
Joseph's wife, Kendra, was arrested on unrelated charges just two days later. She was released the same day after her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, bailed her out.
As OK! previously reported, a press release from the Tontitown Police Department said the couple is now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
"After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Finally Address Son Joseph's Arrest
The two are set to appear in an Arkansas court on April 29.
Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle broke their silence about the "heartbreaking" situation in a statement on Monday, March 30.
"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time," they wrote. "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”