Michelle Duggar Gets Into Heated Altercation After Bailing Daughter-in-Law Kendra Out of Jail, Insists She's 'Protecting Children'

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Duggar family matriarch Michelle got into a verbal altercation with a content creator after bailing her daughter-in-law Kendra out of jail last week. In a video that's been circulating online, Michelle, 59, can be seen recording a man claiming to be a member of the press who was parked on the road outside the family's Arkansas compound. The 19 Kids and Counting alum accused him of "making money" by following her before declaring she's "protecting children."

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'None of Your Business'

Source: mega Both Kendra and Joseph Duggar are facing child endangerment charges.

When the man asked Michelle what "they" were doing — referring to her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Kendra — that caused them to get arrested, she notably became enraged with her eyes bulging as she replied, "None of your business!" After she again told him what he was doing was wrong, he responded by telling her that Joseph, who was charged last week for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl, "was doing something way worse." "No!" Michelle shot back. "You don’t have the right to be here!"

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'Shame on You'

Source: mega Michelle Duggar shamed the man for asking questions about her son and daughter-in-law's arrests.

Later on in the recording, the man repeatedly requested an interview while a furious Michelle can be heard saying multiple times, "You are interfering with children!" "You will go! You will not ask me anything! You will have to talk to someone else!" the reality TV mom exclaimed. "Shame on you!"

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Why Was Kendra Duggar Arrested?

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Kendra and Joseph Duggar have four children.

Kendra, 27, was arrested on Friday March 20, two days after her husband Joseph, 31, was taken into custody on unrelated charges. As OK! previously reported, Joseph allegedly admitted to having inappropriate contact with a now 14-year-old girl while she was on vacation with family in Panama City, Fla., in 2020. After authorities arrested Joseph, officials with the Tontitown Police Department went to the couple's home and found "evidence that she [Kendra] wrongly detains her kids."

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Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office Kendra Duggar was released that same day on a $1,470 bond.

The husband and wife, who share four kids, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree, per a press release. A source told Us Weekly following Kendra's arrest that "apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside." It's unclear where the children are staying.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar's case is being handled in Florida.