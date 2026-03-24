Michelle Duggar Gets Into Heated Altercation After Bailing Daughter-in-Law Kendra Out of Jail, Insists She's 'Protecting Children'
March 24 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Duggar family matriarch Michelle got into a verbal altercation with a content creator after bailing her daughter-in-law Kendra out of jail last week.
In a video that's been circulating online, Michelle, 59, can be seen recording a man claiming to be a member of the press who was parked on the road outside the family's Arkansas compound.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum accused him of "making money" by following her before declaring she's "protecting children."
'None of Your Business'
When the man asked Michelle what "they" were doing — referring to her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Kendra — that caused them to get arrested, she notably became enraged with her eyes bulging as she replied, "None of your business!"
After she again told him what he was doing was wrong, he responded by telling her that Joseph, who was charged last week for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl, "was doing something way worse."
"No!" Michelle shot back. "You don’t have the right to be here!"
'Shame on You'
Later on in the recording, the man repeatedly requested an interview while a furious Michelle can be heard saying multiple times, "You are interfering with children!"
"You will go! You will not ask me anything! You will have to talk to someone else!" the reality TV mom exclaimed. "Shame on you!"
Why Was Kendra Duggar Arrested?
- Michelle Duggar Seen Picking Up Daughter-in-Law Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent Bullet Holes as Son Joseph Faces Child Molestation Charges
- Kendra Duggar Has Her Mouth Examined During Jail Booking After Child Endangerment Arrest: Photos
- Kendra Duggar Now Facing Criminal Charges Alongside Husband Joseph as Police Announce Additional Counts in the Ongoing Investigation
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Kendra, 27, was arrested on Friday March 20, two days after her husband Joseph, 31, was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
As OK! previously reported, Joseph allegedly admitted to having inappropriate contact with a now 14-year-old girl while she was on vacation with family in Panama City, Fla., in 2020.
After authorities arrested Joseph, officials with the Tontitown Police Department went to the couple's home and found "evidence that she [Kendra] wrongly detains her kids."
The husband and wife, who share four kids, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree, per a press release.
A source told Us Weekly following Kendra's arrest that "apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside."
It's unclear where the children are staying.
While Kendra was released that same day on a $1,470 bond, Joseph remains in custody in Arkansas.
His case is being overseen in Florida, where the alleged incidents took place, so he will eventually be extradited to Bay County to face charges there.