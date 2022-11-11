Amy Duggar Reveals Homeland Security Questioned Her Regarding Cousin Josh Duggar’s Child Abuse Material Scandal

"They were like, 'Ma'am, are you Amy King?' and I told them I was," she recalled of the authorities showing up at her home while she was in pajamas with her hair wrapped in a towel after a shower. "And then they said, can we ask you a few questions?', and I was like, 'Sure, can I dry my hair first?' but they said no."

"I let them in and they just sat there, and just asked me questions about the family, whether I knew anything and I was just blown away," she continued. "I wasn't even sure what they were asking me about, so I was just like 'I don't know what you're getting at.'