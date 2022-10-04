Imprisoned Josh Duggar Files Appeal In Child Pornography Case After Several Delays
Nearly five months after Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, the disgraced reality star has filed an appeal over the sentence from behind bars. The filing, which he made on the night of Monday, October 3, comes after requesting several extensions.
He's also filed an addendum to his appeal.
According to a report, the new court document reads, "Appellant brief of Mr. Joshua James Duggar submitted for review. The time for filing the subsequent brief (if any) does not begin to run until the brief has been approved and filed."
Prior to that, Duggar had requested three extensions in regards to postponing his opening brief, as his team stated they needed more time to meet with the father-of-seven to discuss the situation.
As OK! previously shared, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in prison this May. He was also slapped with a $50,000 fine, and even after he's released, he's banned from having unsupervised visits with any children, including the kids he shares with wife Anna.
It was just a few weeks later that his lawyers filed an official "Notice of Appeal," however, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani — who wasn't involved in the case — believes Josh will stay behind bars.
"I mean, these images were on his HP laptop computer, there’s a digital paper trail that shows that he’s on the internet downloading these images," the legal guru explained. "I don’t think he has a very good argument on appeal ... both in terms of the actual guilt and in terms of the sentence, he’s very likely gonna lose."
Despite the ordeal, wife Anna has stuck by his side. In fact, just a month after he received his sentence, the mom-of-seven made an Instagram post to honor the 14-year anniversary of their engagement.
"She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man, but there are plenty of upstanding, religious men in the church who would appreciate and take care of a woman like Anna," an insider previously shared. "There’s a lot of sympathy for her."
The update on Duggar's appeal was reported by The Sun.