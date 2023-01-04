Josh Duggar's Fellow Inmates Slam Prison With Lawsuits For 'Gross Negligence'

"I informed [staff] I am in fear for my life and can’t stay here," the complaint continued. "On September 16, I was released back to general public to only have my life threatened again."

The inmate is reportedly requesting he be compensated financially for "all the suffering that occurred by the gross negligence of the staff at this institution."

The case was later dismissed because the inmate in question did not fill out court ordered paperwork regarding the complaint despite being given "ample" time. However, he is no longer at FCI Seagoville and is currently incarcerated at Forrest City Low FCI in Arkansas, it was reported.