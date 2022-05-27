Josh Duggar's Potential Prison Is Known For Its Dark History Of Violent Incidents
Josh Duggar will spend the next 12 years of his life behind bars, and it may not be smooth sailing for the convicted sex offender.
Judge Timothy L. Brooks suggested the former Counting On star be placed in one of two minimum security facilities in Texas — FCI Seagoville or FCI Texarkana — but one of the facilities has a history of violent incidents and high COVID-19 infection rates.
FCI Seagoville is known as a "Sex Offender Management Program (SOMP) institution," which means nearly half of the inmates at the prison have committed criminal sexual offenses. Thus, the facility has options in place for rehabilitation.
Although this appears to be the ideal location for an offender like Duggar, it isn't without its health concerns. Early in the pandemic, 3 out of every 4 people in the prison's population tested positive for the coronavirus.
FCI Seagoville is also known for its history of violent incidents among the inmates. One of the worst occurred less than 10 years ago when 27-year-old John Hall, who was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, brutally assaulted another inmate over his sexuality.
"Hall repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped on the victim’s face ... while yelling a homophobic slur," a statement released by the Department of Justice read. "The victim lost consciousness during the assault and suffered multiple lacerations to his face. The victim also sustained a fractured eye socket, lost a tooth, and fractured other teeth."
Another case involved a corrections officer sexually assaulting one of the inmates. He was later sentenced to one year in prison.
As OK! previously reported, Duggar was arrested in April 2021 and found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography eight months later on Thursday, December 9. Throughout his confinement at Washington County Jail, he has had limited access to family visits — other than via phone call and video chat — due to COVID-19 concerns.
Despite Duggar's legal team's months of efforts to get the disgraced reality star a new trial after claiming the initial court proceedings were "unconstitutional," Judge Brooks sentenced Duggar to 151 months behind bars, $50,000 in fines and also ruled he would not be allowed unsupervised visits with his children while serving his sentence.