Josh Duggar's Prison Hit With Electrical Fire, 'Nobody Was Hurt', Insider Confirms
Shortly after convicted sex offender Josh Duggar was finally released from solitary confinement, Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville suffered a small fire.
"There was an electrical fire in the recreational room last week. Nobody was hurt," a source confirmed to an outlet. "They don’t know what caused it. The guards have shut down the room and no one is allowed in until it is inspected."
The source also noted the facility has been running on "generator power" for a majority of the prison, and that FCI Seagoville has been on "emergency generator power since before Christmas."
"They have blackouts all the time because they keep burning the generators out," the source added.
This isn't the first time the prison has made headlines for its less than ideal conditions, from regular electrical issues to unsanitary cells and bug-filled food supplies.
As OK! previously reported, a source with a relative who is an inmate at the facility spilled the small living spaces are "dirty" and there is "mold all up in the mattresses." Even when it comes to cleaning supplies, the inmates allegedly share the same mop water leaving the condition of the water "disgusting" by the time a few people have used it.
The prison also reportedly suffered a "nationwide lockdown" last year that led to severe plumbing issues that became so bad that "people were literally sh***ing in the corners of the hallways" because they were unable to use the restrooms.
"When my family member takes a shower, a lot of times dirty shower water from like the shower above him will come down on him," the source explained. "There's hot water sometimes, but not other times."
Despite the unsettling conditions, a separate insider claimed Duggar is "thrilled" to be out of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) and back in general population with his fellow inmates.
The Counting On alum was tossed into solitary for two months after allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone. Despite finally being freed from the SHU, Duggar is barred from having any visitors — including wife Anna — for six months. During that time, he also will not be allowed any phone calls.
His current release date is October 2, 2032.
The source spoke with The Sun regarding the electrical fire.