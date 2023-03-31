Josh Duggar's Prison Hit With Electrical Fire, 'Nobody Was Hurt', Insider Confirms

"There was an electrical fire in the recreational room last week. Nobody was hurt," a source confirmed to an outlet. "They don’t know what caused it. The guards have shut down the room and no one is allowed in until it is inspected."

The source also noted the facility has been running on "generator power" for a majority of the prison, and that FCI Seagoville has been on "emergency generator power since before Christmas."

"They have blackouts all the time because they keep burning the generators out," the source added.