Josh Duhamel Says Testosterone Therapy Has Him 'Feeling Better' at 53 Than in His 30s
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Josh Duhamel is opening up about the routine he credits with helping him feel better at 53 than he did two decades ago.
During a recent appearance on Dave Asprey's "The Human Upgrade" podcast, the Transformers actor revealed how testosterone replacement therapy has affected his health after he discovered he had low testosterone in his 40s.
"I feel better now than I did in my early to mid-30s," Duhamel declared. "I'm not even kidding you. My joints, my back, my knees, everything. I just feel stronger."
Josh Duhamel Started Testosterone Therapy After Discovering He Had Low Levels
Duhamel said he began exploring testosterone treatment after learning he had low levels in his early 40s.
The Ransom Canyon star recalled initially researching the treatment on his own and struggling to find a reliable source.
However, Duhamel said he noticed a difference after beginning testosterone, particularly in his energy levels.
The actor currently injects testosterone three times per week, which he said helps keep his levels consistent.
Josh Duhamel Was Warned Testosterone Could Hurt His Career
Duhamel's experience eventually inspired him to cofound Gatlan, a men's health company offering physician-guided testosterone replacement therapy and other treatments.
However, the Hollywood star claimed his former representatives weren't thrilled with the idea of him publicly associating himself with testosterone therapy.
"They said, 'Don't do it. It's bad for your image," he recalled.
Duhamel admitted the warning initially made him question his decision, but he ultimately felt there was value in openly discussing the treatment.
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Josh Duhamel Says Testosterone Helps Him Keep Up With His Kids
For Duhamel, maintaining his energy has become especially important as a father-of-three.
He and wife Audra Mari welcomed son Shepard in January 2024 and daughter Rocca de Leon Duhamel in May. He also shares 13-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie.
Duhamel described life with a baby and toddler as exhausting, noting that his days at home include everything from changing diapers and potty training to swimming with his son.
The actor credited testosterone with improving his life "tremendously" and helping him keep up with his young family.
Josh Duhamel Wants to Stay Healthy for His Family
Duhamel said his long-term health is another major reason he's continued with the treatment.
The actor explained that he wants to remain a "physical and vibrant father" for his children for as long as possible, and hopes to eventually be around for his grandchildren.
"I want to see my grandkids," he said. "That's a big ask."
Testosterone products are FDA-approved for men with low testosterone associated with certain medical conditions. The agency requires warnings about increased blood pressure, and patients should discuss the potential risks and benefits with their doctors.