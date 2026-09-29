HEALTH Josh Duhamel Says Testosterone Therapy Has Him 'Feeling Better' at 53 Than in His 30s Source: MEGA Josh Duhamel revealed why he credits testosterone replacement therapy with helping him feel stronger at 53 than he did in his 30s. Taylor Camp Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Josh Duhamel is opening up about the routine he credits with helping him feel better at 53 than he did two decades ago. During a recent appearance on Dave Asprey's "The Human Upgrade" podcast, the Transformers actor revealed how testosterone replacement therapy has affected his health after he discovered he had low testosterone in his 40s. "I feel better now than I did in my early to mid-30s," Duhamel declared. "I'm not even kidding you. My joints, my back, my knees, everything. I just feel stronger."

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Josh Duhamel Started Testosterone Therapy After Discovering He Had Low Levels

Source: MEGA Josh Duhamel began exploring testosterone therapy after learning he had low testosterone levels in his 40s.

Duhamel said he began exploring testosterone treatment after learning he had low levels in his early 40s. The Ransom Canyon star recalled initially researching the treatment on his own and struggling to find a reliable source. However, Duhamel said he noticed a difference after beginning testosterone, particularly in his energy levels. The actor currently injects testosterone three times per week, which he said helps keep his levels consistent.

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Josh Duhamel Was Warned Testosterone Could Hurt His Career

Source: MEGA The actor claimed his former reps warned him that becoming the face of a testosterone-focused company could hurt his Hollywood career.

Duhamel's experience eventually inspired him to cofound Gatlan, a men's health company offering physician-guided testosterone replacement therapy and other treatments. However, the Hollywood star claimed his former representatives weren't thrilled with the idea of him publicly associating himself with testosterone therapy. "They said, 'Don't do it. It's bad for your image," he recalled. Duhamel admitted the warning initially made him question his decision, but he ultimately felt there was value in openly discussing the treatment.

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Josh Duhamel Says Testosterone Helps Him Keep Up With His Kids

Source: @AUDRAMARI/INSTAGRAM Josh Duhamel said having young children has made maintaining his energy particularly important.

For Duhamel, maintaining his energy has become especially important as a father-of-three. He and wife Audra Mari welcomed son Shepard in January 2024 and daughter Rocca de Leon Duhamel in May. He also shares 13-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie. Duhamel described life with a baby and toddler as exhausting, noting that his days at home include everything from changing diapers and potty training to swimming with his son. The actor credited testosterone with improving his life "tremendously" and helping him keep up with his young family.

Josh Duhamel Wants to Stay Healthy for His Family

Source: MEGA The 'Ransom Canyon' star said longevity is a major priority because he wants to remain active for his children.