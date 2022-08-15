Josh Peck Calls Sobriety The 'Bedrock' Of His Life Following Drug & Alcohol Battle
Josh Peck is feeling grateful for his recovery journey. The former Drake & Josh actor recently revealed the positive impact sobriety has on his life and how it has given him complete stability.
“I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” Peck explained of his recovery, adding that it has been the “foundation that has kept me really anchored.”
The How I Met Your Mother star entered a rehabilitation facility in 2008 after dropping more than 100 pounds and going through a drug and alcohol addiction.
"It gives me a lot of structure in my life," Peck noted of living a clean lifestyle. "It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built."
OK! previously reported that after the 13: The Musical actor lost nearly 127 pounds, his drug and alcohol use began taking a major toll on his life. “It became clear that once I lost the weight that I was the same head in a new body," Peck said earlier this year.
“What is really clear is that I overdo things. And then I discovered drugs and alcohol. And that became my next chapter. I used food and drugs to numb my feelings," he continued.
The father-of-one — who recently welcomed a son with wife Paige O'Brien — detailed how the drugs and booze were a way to mask the insecurities he felt after years of weighing close to 300 pounds.
“It was really a buffet,” he recalled. “I had this illusion of becoming more confident and attractive when I was partaking. I was trying to quiet that voice that woke me up every morning and told me I wasn’t enough.”
Peck knew that once his substance abuse began to take a toll on his career, it was time to seek help. “I had worked so hard for this thing, and I was getting very close to losing it,” he noted.
