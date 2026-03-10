NEWS Joshua Jackson Speaks Out for First Time After 'Dawson's Creek' Costar James Van Der Beek's Sad Death: 'That Loss for His Family Is Enormous' Source: MEGA Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek starred together in the 1998 hit 'Dawson's Creek.' Rebecca Friedman March 10 2026, Published 9:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Joshua Jackson has broken his silence on pal James Van Der Beek's devastating death at age 48. During an appearance on the Tuesday, March 10, episode of the Today show, Jackson, 47, sat down with NBC star Craig Melvin to reflect on the untimely passing of his Dawson's Creek costar — who died on February 11 after a difficult battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. "I think it hits in a variety of different ways," Jackson explained of his grieving journey. "For me as a father now, the enormity of that tragedy hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague, so I think the processing is ongoing."

Joshua Jackson Says James Van Der Beek Was an 'Unbelievable Partner'

Source: MEGA Joshua Jackson broke silence on James Van Der Beek's death during an appearance on 'Today.'

Jackson, who shares 5-year-old daughter Juno with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, admitted he's been thinking about Van Der Beek's life and the legacy he left behind "quite a bit” in the nearly one month since the father-of-six died. Reflecting on the time he spent with Van Der Beek on the set of Dawson's Creek, Jackson expressed: "It was formative for us. And I know both of us look back on that time with great fondness. But I will also say is [that] I know that I’m just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life." Jackson went on to gush over Van Der Beek's characteristics, adding: "He became what we used to just call a ‘good man,’ a man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband, right?"

James Van Der Beek Was a 'Real Man' and 'Dedicated Father'

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek died on February 11 after a difficult cancer battle.

"Just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father," the Fringe actor continued. "And so while on the one hand that’s beautiful and I think he did lead a very good life and he was a good man, it is also, the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous." In honor of Van Der Beek's memory, Jackson appeared on Today to reveal his partnership with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to promote cancer screenings alongside Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek was 48 years old at the time of his passing.