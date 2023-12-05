New Couple Alert? Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Spotted Grocery Shopping Together in L.A. Amid Romance Rumors

"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," a source said of the split. "He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever."

In the aftermath of the impending divorce, Jackson has been solely focused on caring for their little girl. "He never wanted this for their daughter," the insider added. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."