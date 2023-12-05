New Couple Alert? Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Spotted Grocery Shopping Together in L.A. Amid Romance Rumors
Are Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o dating?
Amid rumors the two are more than friends following their respective break-ups, the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, and the Black Panther star, 40, were seen leaving Erewhon Market together in Los Angeles on Monday, December 4.
The possible couple did their best to hide from photographers upon their arrival at the market, as they appeared to keep their heads down while in Jackson's car. The Fringe actor entered the establishment first, while Nyong'o left the vehicle minutes later.
The 335 actress wore a floral sweatshirt, wide-leg pants and a baseball hat, while Jackson kept it casual in a white sweatshirt and jeans for the outing.
Nyong'o and Jackson first sparked dating buzz when they were spotted in October standing close together at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles.
Earlier that month, the Dr. Death star filed for divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith — with whom he shares daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, 3 — after three years of marriage.
"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," a source said of the split. "He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever."
In the aftermath of the impending divorce, Jackson has been solely focused on caring for their little girl. "He never wanted this for their daughter," the insider added. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."
Nyong'o recently experienced a hardship of her own after calling it quits with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, in October. "At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…" she wrote in a candid Instagram post about the life update.
"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love," she continued.
"I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup," Nyong'o concluded the telling post.
