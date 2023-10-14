OK Magazine
Joshua Jackson Is 'Still Trying to Sort Things Out' After Jodie Turner-Smith Shockingly Filed for Divorce

jodieturner joshua
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 14 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

After Jodie-Turner Smith shockingly filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, the latter is still coming to terms with what is going on. “Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision,” a source dished. “Certainly they had their issues, as many couples do, but he didn’t realize it was this bad, and that Jodie was this unhappy.”

jodie turner smoth joshua jackson
Source: mega

Joshua Jackson was caught off guard by the divorce, a source claimed.

“Their friends are also baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” said the source. "Joshua is still trying to sort things out himself. Joshua and Jodie seemed so devoted to each other. Everyone is shaking their heads. They’re hoping there’s still a chance for reconciliation.”

As OK! previously reported, the actress, 37, filed for divorce in a Los Angeles Superior Court. The former flames, who share daughter Juno, 3, were spotted holding hands at a New York Fashion Week event just one day before they apparently separated, the court documents state.

jodieturnersmith mega
Source: mega

The pair share daughter Juno.

Turner-Smith has hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser, who recently helped Kevin Costner in his divorce battle.

“She’s not asking for anything outrageous,” the source added. “They had a prenup and she doesn’t want spousal support. The hope is that, if Jodie and Joshua do go through with the divorce, it stays civil.”

Meanwhile, the Dawson's Creek alum, is still upset at how everything went down.

"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," another insider revealed.

"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," the insider added.

jodieturnersmith mega
Source: mega

The pair got married in 2019.

For now, the actor is focusing on his tot.

"He never wanted this for their daughter," the insider stated. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."

"He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it," they added.

jodieturnersmith joshuajackson
Source: mega
The duo were spotted holding hands at a Fashion Week event in September.

Life & Style spoke to the insider.

