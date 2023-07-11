Josiah and Lauren Duggar Take Out $573K Loan on Arkansas Home as Rumors Swirl They're Expecting Baby No. 3
Josiah Duggar is about to have his parents as his newest neighbors.
On November 1, 2022, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar transferred ownership of a nearly 6-acre plot of land on their Arkansas compound to Josiah and his wife, Lauren, who had a house built on the sprawling property.
The home is painted white with a gray roof and features three bathrooms, a front porch, a garage and hardwood floors. The entire property is 5.92 acres and the home itself is 2,556 square feet.
The happy couple signed the mortgage contract on Friday, June 30, per documents obtained by a news outlet, and the full amount is set to be paid off by July 1, 2053.
This comes after rumors swirled that Josiah and Lauren privately welcomed their second child late last year. They had their first daughter, Bella, in 2019, but in 2022, fans noticed Lauren appeared to have a baby bump in a January 2022 YouTube video. That November, Lauren was seen holding what appeared to be a newborn in a video shared by Jedidiah and Katey Duggar.
Although the pair have not publicly confirmed they had a second child, a December video revealed the names "Bella and Daisy" written next to "Josiah and Lauren" as the Duggars organized Christmas gifts into sections.
But the pregnancy rumors haven't stopped! On Tuesday, July 4, Duggar sister Jinger Vuolo posted her own YouTube video in which Lauren appeared to be very pregnant while visiting the family's jewelry store.
The mom-of-two sported a white sweater that emphasized her baby bump, a pair of tan pants and white sneakers on the outing.
Josiah and Lauren tied the knot on June 30, 2018. They have since stepped out of the spotlight and chosen to make their social media private.
The Sun confirmed Josiah and Lauren took out the loan on their new home.