OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jim Bob Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Duggar Family Feud Explodes: Anna Kicked Out of Jim Bob's Property After Heated Argument

duggar family feud anna kicked out jim bobs property argument
Source: @ANNADUGGAR/INSTAGRAM; @DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 30 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, is no longer on good terms with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

After Josh, 35, was sentenced to jail in 2021 for receiving and possessing inappropriate images of children, his wife, also 35, and their seven kids began living in a home located on Jim Bob's Arkansas compound. However, the living arrangement changed about a "month and a half ago," an insider revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
duggar family feud anna kicked out jim bobs property argument
Source: @ANNADUGGAR/INSTAGRAM

"Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property. They got into an argument," the source told a news outlet. "She's been in Texas visiting Josh."

Rumors about Anna packing her bags for the Lone Star State had been swirling since late last year, as a separate source claimed that besides wanting to be closer to her disgraced husband, the mother-of-seven needed "distance" from her in-laws.

Article continues below advertisement
duggar
Source: @DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM

The tension between the relatives was evident at Josh's sentencing in May 2022, as they allegedly had minimal interaction.

"Jim Bob walked to Anna’s row to sit down when he entered the courtroom. Anna and her family just stared at Jim Bob while he waited for her family to make room for him," an insider claimed at the time. "Her family members eventually moved down so he could sit, but Jim Bob and Anna did not greet each other or interact."

Article continues below advertisement
duggar family feud anna kicked out jim bobs property argument
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Jim Bob Duggar

One source alleged the family strife comes from Anna's resentment towards Jim Bob, 57, and his wife, 56.

"Jim Bob said she blames him and wife Michelle for Josh's arrest," the insider explained. "Anna feels it all stems from how they dealt with his previous molestation scandal after he assaulted his sisters."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Meanwhile, Anna's dedication to Josh is unwavering despite his despicable behavior, as she's continued to see him in jail, bringing their kids along with her.

While Amy King — Jim Bob's niece who is estranged from the controversial family — has tried to connect with Anna to offer her a way out, she admitted she doesn't see Anna ever divorcing Josh.

Article continues below advertisement

"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she explained of the reality TV brood's religious beliefs. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."

The Sun reported on Jim Bob kicking out Anna.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.