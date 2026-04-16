Is Barron Trump Off the Market? Journalist Reveals If She's Dating the President's Son Amid Romance Rumors
April 16 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Barron Trump may be loved up with someone, but not journalist Rikki Schlott.
After a since-deleted X post reported the two were dating, the author and columnist reposted it on Wednesday, April 15, and simply wrote, "That's a no."
It's unclear why Schlott, 23, was linked to the president's son, but she did describe Barron, 20, as "hunky" in a December 2024 article about him.
'You Would Be So Lucky'
The New York Post reporter shutting down the rumor garnered more than a few snarky responses, with some claiming Barron "is out of her league."
"I bet you wish you were? lol," one person commented, while another wrote, "You would be so lucky."
Meanwhile, someone else replied, "Ew.. he is gross, and you are too smart and pretty for him."
"Oh God no, that would be a huge downgrade if you did," another user echoed.
'He's Really Popular With the Ladies'
Public interest in Donald Trump's youngest child has surged as he's grown up and became a student at New York University.
"He’s really popular with the ladies," a source dished to People in late 2024. "He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him."
NewsNation then reported in May 2025 that "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."
- 'Sweetheart' Barron Trump, 19, Bombarded London Woman, 22, With Late-Night Calls and Messages as Their Online Relationship Gets Exposed
- Melania Trump Forced to 'Shut Down' Barron Trump's Online Relationship With Mystery London Woman After Witnessing Assault, Insider Claims: 'This Scared Everyone'
- Barron Trump and Ex-Girlfriend Are Reconnecting 2 Months After Split, Claim Insiders: The Relationship 'Clearly Matters to Both of Them'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the president's son has yet to confirm whether he has a girlfriend and has not been photographed with anyone.
It was revealed earlier this year, though, that Barron had developed a "very close" online relationship with a woman from London who he would allegedly call and text around the clock.
As OK! previously reported, the unnamed woman's then-boyfriend attacked her last January after he found out she had started referring to Barron as "sweetheart."
Barron Trump Was Allegedly 'Quite Persistent'
Matvei Rumiantsev told jurors in London's Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 23 that Barron was "quite persistent" with his girlfriend, explaining he was "used to her receiving calls from him."
Matvei — who was later convicted on assault charges after Barron reported him to U.K. authorities — said, "Throughout the day, she had missed calls from him [Barron]," adding, "The U.S. is in a different time zone, so he was calling her in the morning, and then he apparently slept, and then he was calling in the evening."
According to Matvei, a Russian national, his girlfriend didn't actually have feelings for the Republican leader's son.
'She Was Frankly Leading Him On'
"She was frankly leading him on," the former wrestler claimed in court. "I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn’t jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn’t fair either to him or to me."
It's not known whether Barron is still in contact with the unidentified woman.