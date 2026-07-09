Joy Behar Calls for 25th Amendment After Donald Trump's String of Embarrassing Mix-Ups During Turkey Visit Fuels Health Concerns: 'Get the Net!'
July 9 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View ripped into Donald Trump for all of the flubs he made while visiting Turkey.
On the Thursday, July 9, episode, the show played clips of several confusing comments the Republican uttered, including referring to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" and mentioning "the Islamic Republic of Japan."
'Get the Net!'
"Who was following any of that?" Alyssa Farah Griffin joked of his remarks.
"Get the net, get the net! It’s enough with him," Behar declared.
Sara Haines 'Is Used to' the President's Gaffes
"Where is the 25th Amendment?" the comedian asked later on in the discussion. "I mean, this guy has the nuclear codes. Come on."
"Well, the most offensive thing with the gaffes is, you sadly are getting used to it," added Sara Haines. "They’re problematic, I mean, absolutely, you’re speaking on the world stage, but insulting the allies and our fellow NATO members was the biggest problem."
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Another viral moment from his trip included him falsely claiming he was the most popular account on TikTok — though he called the platform "Tic Tac."
"You know, I watched a couple of people critical of the fact that TikTok, TikTok is so bad, it's so dangerous, it's so horrible, they're spreading all these rumors," he stated. "And the numbers came out yesterday, and you know who's number one on Tic Tac? I am."
"I'm number one on TikTok," Trump insisted. "Taylor Swift was No. 11. I'm No. 1 in TikTok by far."
Trump's statements were incorrect, as the musician has 33.5 million followers while Trump has only 16.7 million.
Another incident occurred when the POTUS first touched down in the country.
In a viral clip, Trump was walking beside Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when he stopped, appearing as if he would wander off. His behavior prompted Erdoğan to reach out and grab Trump's arm to guide him back to the right path. The Turkish politician kept his hand on Trump for several seconds, guiding him to the spot where a microphone stood.
Concerns for Trump's mental health have been swirling for months after repeated mixups, tangents and other questionable behavior.
In October 2025, Dr. John Gartner said the businessman has shown a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia." However, his doctors have claimed he's in good shape mentally and physically.
Trump has also bragged about acing cognitive exams, though some doctors believe he may be doing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MocA), which is a dementia screener.