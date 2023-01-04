'The View' Star Joy Behar Reminisces On Late Barbara Walters' 'Dirty' Sense Of Humor: 'She Was Very Naughty'
Joy Behar reflected on beloved late journalist Barbara Walters' witty ways during a tribute episode of The View on Tuesday, January 2.
The comedian was joined by her fellow talk show panelists as they reflected on Walters' outstanding legacy following her death at the age of 93 on December 30, 2022.
However, it wouldn't be typical of Behar to honor the legendary news anchor — who created The View in 1997 — without dishing some insight into Walters' dirty little secrets!
DIANE SAWYER 'FEELS TERRIBLE' SHE NEVER MADE AMENDS WITH BARBARA WALTERS BEFORE HER DEATH, SHARES SOURCE
"She also loved a dirty joke. She had one in particular which I can’t tell," the 80-year-old panelist revealed while keeping her lips sealed.
The reunion of old and new panelists — including current hosts Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin and past stars Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck — all shared laughs as they simultaneously remembered Walters' hilarious sense of humor.
TV ICON BARBARA WALTERS DEAD AT 93, PASSED AWAY AT HER NEW YORK HOME
"We can’t tell half of the jokes she told us on this show!" Matenopoulos — who was just 22 when the now 47-year-old joined the original cast of The View — quipped.
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar & Costars Pay Tribute To Barbara Walters On 'The View': 'She's The Reason We Are All Sitting Here'
- Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source
- Joy Behar Reveals Barbara Walters Once Tried To Fire Her From 'The View'
Haines, who is a current cohost of the famed daytime show, admitted stories of Walters' NSFW lingo reminded her of Behar, who is known to frequently drop inappropriate remarks while live on air.
"I was like, ‘There’s worse than Joy?'" Haines joked of the late icon, who retired from The View in May 2014.
"[Barbara] was naughty. She was very naughty," Matenopoulos chimed back in to confirm.
Tuesday's special episode of The View was both the debut show of 2023 and the first since news broke of Walters' sorrowful passing.
"Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — and the reason why we are all sitting here," Goldberg explained within the first few minutes after the live televised production began, as Behar added, "People have been talking about her on all of the shows but we knew her better than anyone."
"She started The View when she was 68 years old — very few people start a new career at that age. And also, she had no mentors or role models because she was the original role model for everybody else," the comedian concluded.