'The View' Star Joy Behar Reminisces On Late Barbara Walters' 'Dirty' Sense Of Humor: 'She Was Very Naughty'

Tuesday's special episode of The View was both the debut show of 2023 and the first since news broke of Walters' sorrowful passing.

"Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters and today we are remembering our friend and colleague — and the reason why we are all sitting here," Goldberg explained within the first few minutes after the live televised production began, as Behar added, "People have been talking about her on all of the shows but we knew her better than anyone."

"She started The View when she was 68 years old — very few people start a new career at that age. And also, she had no mentors or role models because she was the original role model for everybody else," the comedian concluded.